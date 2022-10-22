Technology News
Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter With 76km Range Launched in India, Move OS 3 Announced

Ola S1 Air price in India is set at Rs. 84,999.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 22 October 2022 14:21 IST
Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter With 76km Range Launched in India, Move OS 3 Announced

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

Ola S1 Air electric scooter features Bluetooth and GPS connectivity

Highlights
  • Ola S1 Air has a top speed of 85kmph
  • It will run on Move OS 3, the company's latest operating system
  • Ola S1 Air deliveries will begin in the first week of April 2023

Ola S1 Air was launched on Monday as the company's third electric scooter to debut in the country, and a more affordable alternative to the Ola S1 and the Ola S1 Pro. The Ola S1 Air offers a battery capacity of 2.5KWh and has a top speed of 85kmph. The newly launched electric scooter offers an ARAI range of 101km and normal range of 76km, according to Ola Electric. Like the other scooters launched by the company, it is equipped with software features like music, navigation, a companion app, reverse mode.

The company also unveiled the latest version of its operating system, Move OS 3 at the launch event. The Ola S1 Air will run on the next version of the company's operating system, while existing models will be updated to MoveOS 3 by the end of the year, gaining features such as proximity-based unlocking digital key sharing, improved regen braking, and a document feature.

Ola S1 Air price in India, availability

Ola S1 Air price in India is set at Rs. 84,999, which is the introductory ex-showroom price for the scooter, including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies. It will be sold in Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White colour options, according to the company.

Customers can reserve the Ola S1 Air today at Rs. 999, and the scooter will be available for pre-orders at a discounted price of Rs. 79,999 until October 24. Meanwhile, the payment window for the Ola S1 Air will open in February 2023 and Ola says deliveries will begin in the first week of April.

Ola S1 Air specifications

The newly launched Ola S1 Air is the company's third electric scooter to make its debut in the country and has an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certified range of 101km, and a true range of 76km on normal mode. it packs a 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is smaller than the other scooters manufactured by the company. It has top speed of 85kmph with support for Eco, Sport, and Reverse modes.

The scooter is equipped with drum brakes at the front and rear disc brakes. It weighs 99kg, which is lighter than similarly priced internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters, according to the company. Like its more expensive siblings, the Ola S1 Air will come with support for MoveOS 3 and support further updates.

Move OS 3 offers will bring features such as proximity-based unlocking digital key sharing, improved regen braking, and a document feature. Arriving next year, the Ola S1 Air will run on Move OS 3, unlike its siblings which will receive an update to MoveOS 3 by the end of the year.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Ola S1 Air, Ola S1 Air Specifications, Ola S1 Price in India
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
ISRO Set for Commercial Launch of 36 OneWeb Broadband Satellites Aboard Heaviest Rocket LVM3-M2
Razorpay Says No Funds Frozen by ED Following Raids, All Operations Adhere to Regulatory Guidelines
Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter With 76km Range Launched in India, Move OS 3 Announced
