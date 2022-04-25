Technology News
Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units to Conduct Diagnostics and Health Checks

Ola will be conducting a detailed diagnostics and health check of the scooters in this specific batch.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 April 2022 09:48 IST
Ola Electric Recalls 1,441 Two-Wheelers Units to Conduct Diagnostics and Health Checks

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @OlaElectric

Government is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to make EVs locally

Highlights
  • Ola started selling its electric scooters last year
  • EVs are important to achieve India's carbon reduction target
  • An Ola Electric e-scooter caught fire in Pune last month

Softbank-backed Ola Electric said on Sunday it will recall 1,441 of its electric scooters, weeks after one of its vehicles caught fire, prompting a government probe into the incident.

Scooters involving Indian start-ups Okinawa and PureEV have also been involved in fires, in what some say could be an early setback for a nascent sector that is key to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's carbon reduction and climate goals.

India launched an investigation into the fires last month, and formed a committee of experts to make recommendations on remedial steps. Okinawa recalled 3,215 vehicles this month.

"We will be conducting a detailed diagnostics and health check of the scooters in that specific batch and therefore are issuing a voluntary recall of 1,441 vehicles," Ola Electric said in a statement on Sunday.

India wants electric scooters and motorbikes to make up 80 percent of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, compared with about 2 percent today, and Modi's administration is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to make EVs locally.

Ola said it supported an EV safety policy, and a preliminary assessment of one of its vehicles catching fire revealed the incident was an isolated one, adding that the recalls were a "pre-emptive measure."

© Thomson Reuters 2022


