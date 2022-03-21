Technology News
Ola Electric Invests in Israeli Battery Rech Firm StoreDot

Ola Electric says it will get access to the StoreDot’s XFC battery technology that charges a battery from 0 to 100 per cent in just 5 minutes.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 March 2022 17:29 IST
Ola Electric Invests in Israeli Battery Rech Firm StoreDot

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

Ola Electric's partnership with StoreDot is of strategic importance and a first of many

Highlights
  • Ola will have exclusive rights to manufacture batteries
  • Ola Electric will have access to the company's XFC battery technology
  • Ola plans to set up a gigafactory for manufacturing cells

Ola Electric on Monday said it has invested in Israeli cell technology company StoreDot, a pioneer in batteries with extreme fast charging (XFC) solutions.

The investment in StoreDot is the first of several global strategic investments planned by the company as it looks to ramp up its core R&D in advanced cell chemistry and manufacturing as well as other battery technologies and new energy systems, Ola Electric said in a statement.

As part of the investment in StoreDot, Ola Electric will have access to the company's XFC battery technology that charges a battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 5 minutes, it added.

Ola will also have exclusive rights to manufacture batteries integrating StoreDot's fast charging technology in India, the company said.

The company, however, did not disclose financial details.

Ola plans to set up a gigafactory for manufacturing cells in the country to meet the demand for its electric two-wheelers.

It has already submitted a bid under the government's PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell battery storage.

"The future of EVs lies in better, faster and high energy density batteries, capable of rapid charging, and delivering higher range. We are increasing our investments in core cell and battery technologies and ramping up our in-house capabilities and global talent hiring, as well as partnering with global companies doing cutting edge work in this field," Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO, Ola, said.

The company's partnership with StoreDot is of strategic importance and a first of many, he added.

"Both companies are committed to delivering a zero-emissions world, breathing clean air in our cities and ensuring that EV drivers never have to worry about charging times and range anxiety. Ola Electric's plans to bring StoreDot's extreme fast-charging battery technology to India, and manufacture for its range of EVs will offer Indian consumers vastly superior range and charging speed performance," StoreDot CEO Doron Myersdorf said.

He further said: "We are also offering our customers a clear, hype-free technology roadmap that will extend far into the future of delivering 100 miles of range in just a 2-minute charge, within a decade".

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola Electric, Ola, StoreDot

Further reading: Ola Electric, Ola, StoreDot
Tech Launches and Announcements to Look Forward to in April 2022
Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative

