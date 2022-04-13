Technology News
Ola Electric to Accelerate New Projects Including Electric Car, Focus on Tech: CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Aggarwal refuted reports that he is stepping away from Ola Electric’s day-to-day management.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 April 2022 16:22 IST
Reports stated Ola's group CFO Arun GR would be given an expanded role

  • CFO Arun GR to help manage Ola's operations
  • Both executive to work on technology and engineering
  • Ola is ensuring adequate focus on execution excellence: Aggarwal

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tuesday said the company plans to accelerate its new ambitious projects such as electric car, cell manufacturing and the gigafactory, besides deepening focus on technology and engineering. The company is doubling down on building the future in the country, Aggarwal said while refuting reports that he is stepping away from the company's day-to-day management with CFO Arun GR getting an expanded role.

"Reads like I'm retiring! Not true. Arun is a great leader & he'll help me manage Ola's ops. We will accelerate ambitious new projects like our car, cell, gigafactory etc. & deepen focus on tech & engineering," Aggarwal said in a tweet.

He further said: "More soon. Doubling down on building the future here in India, at Ola!" In a separate statement, a company spokesperson said: "As Ola focusses on accelerating ambitious new projects like car and cell manufacturing, gigafactories and electrifying ride hailing business amongst others, the company is ensuring adequate focus on execution excellence and keeping entrepreneurial leadership high on the new businesses."

Earlier, media reports had stated that Ola's group CFO Arun GR would be given an expanded role to drive the day-to-day operations across the group.

Further reading: Ola, Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal, Arun GR
