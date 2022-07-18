Technology News
Ola Electric to Set Up Battery Innovation Centre in Bengaluru With In-House Production Capability

Ola Electric’s BIC will have capabilities to develop complete packages of battery pack design, fabrication and testing under one roof.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 18 July 2022 19:04 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ola Electric

Ola will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming Gigafactory by 2023

Highlights
  • Ola recently unveiled its first Li-ion cell, NMC 2170
  • The centre will have capabilities to develop complete package of battery
  • The BIC will recruit top global talent including 500 PhDs

Ola Electric on Monday announced the investment of $500 million (roughly Rs. 4,000 crore) for setting up its state-of-the-art Battery Innovation Centre (BIC) in Bengaluru. BIC will be one of the world's largest and most advanced cell R&D facilities with more than 165 types of "unique and cutting-edge" lab equipment to cover all aspects of cell related research and development, the electric vehicle manufacturer said. The centre will have capabilities to develop complete packages of battery pack design, fabrication and testing under one roof, the company said in a statement.

"Ola's BIC will host Proto lines that can produce all form factors Cylindrical, Pouch, Coin, Prismatic cells, it said.

"BIC will also be equipped with in-house production capability of mg to kg scale of anode and cathode material, integrated facility for Hand in Hand Nanoscale analysis and Molecular Dynamics simulation and an in-house crystal structure analysis to develop new battery materials", the company added.

The BIC will recruit top global talent including 500 PhDs and engineers who will be supported by an additional 1000 researchers in India and multiple other global centres, according to Ola Electric.

The company's founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, electric mobility is a high growth sector which is R&D intensive.

"Ola's Battery Innovation Centre in Bangaluru will be the cornerstone for core cell tech development and battery innovation out of India for the world. BIC will house advanced labs and high-tech equipment for battery innovation and will power India's journey towards becoming a global EV hub," he said.

Ola recently unveiled its first Li-ion cell, NMC 2170. Built in-house, Ola will begin the mass production of its cell from its upcoming Gigafactory by 2023.

The company was recently also allocated 20GWh capacity under the ACC PLI scheme by the Government for developing advanced cells in India, and is setting up a cell manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of up to 20GWh, localising the most critical part of the EV value chain, it was stated.

Further reading: Ola, Ola Electric, Battery Innovation Centre
