Ola Electric on Thursday said it plans to foray into the international markets starting with Nepal. The company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with CG Motors in Nepal partnering them as local distributors for its Ola S1 scooters (S1 & S1 Pro).

The scooters will be available in Nepal starting next quarter, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

In the second phase, the company also aims to enter Latin America, ASEAN and European Union, increasing the company's presence in up to five international markets.

"Our international expansion not only means that we will as a company be able to serve customers in these similar regions, but it is also testament to the fact that India will lead the EV revolution for the world," Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal noted.

To truly take the electric vehicle revolution to the next level, India will have to be the epicenter of change, he added.

The company recently unveiled an electric four-wheeler project. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Ola will cut about 200 engineering jobs to reduce redundancy across its two main businesses of ride-hailing and electric vehicle manufacturing. The company said it is focussed on being a "vertically integrated mobility company" and is centralising operations to build a structure to strengthen relevant roles and functions.

Ola plans to boost its engineering workforce to 5,000 over the next 18 months from around 2,000 currently, as part of an "influx of hiring" for roles in vehicle engineering, sourcing, product management and data science, according to the report.