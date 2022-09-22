Technology News
Ola Electric to Sell Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters in Nepal; Plans Debut in International Markets

Ola plans to eventually expand into five international markets including the European Union, the ASEAN region, and Latin America.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 22 September 2022 17:59 IST
Ola Electric to Sell Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters in Nepal; Plans Debut in International Markets

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ola Electric

Ola's scooters will be available in Nepal starting next quarter

Highlights
  • Ola Electric said it has signed a MoU with CG Motors in Nepal
  • The company recently unveiled an electric four-wheeler project
  • Ola Electric aims to increase it's presence to more international markets

Ola Electric on Thursday said it plans to foray into the international markets starting with Nepal. The company said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with CG Motors in Nepal partnering them as local distributors for its Ola S1 scooters (S1 & S1 Pro).

The scooters will be available in Nepal starting next quarter, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

In the second phase, the company also aims to enter Latin America, ASEAN and European Union, increasing the company's presence in up to five international markets.

"Our international expansion not only means that we will as a company be able to serve customers in these similar regions, but it is also testament to the fact that India will lead the EV revolution for the world," Ola Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal noted.

To truly take the electric vehicle revolution to the next level, India will have to be the epicenter of change, he added.

The company recently unveiled an electric four-wheeler project. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that Ola will cut about 200 engineering jobs to reduce redundancy across its two main businesses of ride-hailing and electric vehicle manufacturing. The company said it is focussed on being a "vertically integrated mobility company" and is centralising operations to build a structure to strengthen relevant roles and functions.

Ola plans to boost its engineering workforce to 5,000 over the next 18 months from around 2,000 currently, as part of an "influx of hiring" for roles in vehicle engineering, sourcing, product management and data science, according to the report.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Ola, Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal

Further reading: Ola, Ola Electric, Bhavish Aggarwal
Ola Electric to Sell Ola S1, S1 Pro Electric Scooters in Nepal; Plans Debut in International Markets
