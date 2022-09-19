Technology News
loading

Ola to Cut 10 Percent Engineering Jobs Across Ride-Hailing, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Businesses: Details

Ola plans to increase its engineering workforce to 5,000, up from 2,000, over the next 18 months.

By Reuters |  Updated: 19 September 2022 15:40 IST
Ola to Cut 10 Percent Engineering Jobs Across Ride-Hailing, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Businesses: Details

Ola plans to start producing electric cars in 2024

Highlights
  • Ola started manufacturing e-scooters last year
  • It postponed plans to go public in the first half of 2022
  • Ola recalled over 1,400 of the scooters after one of them caught fire

India's Ola will cut about 200 engineering jobs to reduce redundancy across its two main businesses of ride-hailing and electric vehicle manufacturing, the SoftBank Group-backed company said on Monday. The company said it is focussed on being a "vertically integrated mobility company" and is centralising operations to build a structure to strengthen relevant roles and functions. "Ola is building on common capabilities and synergies across functions as it strengthens its play across two-wheelers, four-wheelers, cell research and manufacturing," the company said in a statement.

To that end, said Ola, it plans to boost its engineering workforce to 5,000 over the next 18 months from around 2,000 currently, as part of an "influx of hiring" for roles in vehicle engineering, sourcing, product management and data science.

Ola, which pipped Uber to take a majority share of India's ride-hailing market, started manufacturing e-scooters last year and plans to start producing electric cars in 2024.

However, its scooter business came under scrutiny earlier this year when Ola recalled more than 1,400 of the vehicles after one of them caught fire.

The company also postponed plans to go public in the first half of this year, possibly due to volatility in the market and lacklustre listings of other domestic start-ups.

Last month, it was reported that Ola Electric planned to launch its first four-wheeler electric vehicle in the Indian market in 2024. The first electric car from the company is claimed to offer a range of over 500km on a single charge and go from 0-100kmph within 4 seconds. As previously mentioned, the firm made its entry into the EV space last year with the launch of Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola, Ola India, Ola Electric, Uber Technologies
OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased: All Details

Related Stories

Ola to Cut 10 Percent Engineering Jobs Across Ride-Hailing, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Businesses: Details
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  5. 20 Hidden WhatsApp iPhone Tricks That Everyone Can Master
  6. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  7. iPhone 14 Pro Models Camera Shakes in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  8. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  9. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  10. Download These iOS 14 Widgets Right Now
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available on Flipkart for Rs. 28,999 on September 20
  6. Supreme Court Directs the Centre to Submit Status Reports on Actions to Eliminate Online Offensive Content
  7. OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 to Begin From September 22: Upcoming Discounts on Phones, TVs, More
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Satellite-Based SOS Emergency Feature Uses Qualcomm Modem, Apple Radio Chips: Report
  10. Honor X6 Moniker Confirmed by Company; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.