Technology News
loading

Nunam Technologies Partners With Mumbai's BEST for E-Bus System, Will Monitor Battery Health and Performance

Nunam Technologies will get implementation support of up to $50,000 (nearly Rs. 40 lakh) and also receive expert guidance.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 24 June 2022 00:36 IST
Nunam Technologies Partners With Mumbai's BEST for E-Bus System, Will Monitor Battery Health and Performance

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Nunam will pilot the implementation of a battery Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) system

Startup Nunam Technologies, which makes energy storage devices, will partner with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to run a pilot for the implementation of a battery prognostics and health management system for e-buses, accelerator programme organiser WRI India said on Thursday.

Nunam Technologies and a software company specialising in commercial fleet electrification Microgrid Labs have been selected by the electric bus Better e-Bus Challenge accelerator programme of World Resources Institute India (WRI India).

The programme is supported by the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) E-Bus Mission.
The selection of the two firms for the programme facilitates them to pilot their solutions with partner government entities.

"Nunam Technologies will partner with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in Mumbai. The company will pilot the implementation of a battery Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) system for e-buses.

"The system monitors battery health and performance in real-time for operational optimisation and safety of e-buses, passengers, and operators," WRI India said in a statement.

Both firms will get implementation support of up to $50,000 (nearly Rs. 40 lakh) and also receive expert guidance.

"Microgrid Labs will work with Bengaluru Municipal Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Bengaluru. Their solution will support the planning and analysis, automation and optimisation of the charging process and vehicle dispatch," the statement said.

Earlier in May, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said it will launch its first-ever electric bus on June 1 on the Pune-Ahmednagar route on a day when the state-run transport body will enter the 75th year of its operations.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses. The loss-making corporation had been ferrying over 65 lakh passengers daily before the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mumbai, BEST, e-bus, EV, Nunam
Google Chrome on iOS Gets New Features Like Enhanced Safe Browsing, AutoFill Passwords
Foxconn Chairman Meets Telangana IT Minister, Vedanta's MD on India Visit to Discuss New E-Chip Plants

Related Stories

Nunam Technologies Partners With Mumbai's BEST for E-Bus System, Will Monitor Battery Health and Performance
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Specifications Tipped, Invite System in Place
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  5. Realme TechLife Watch R100 Launched in India: All Details Here
  6. Poco F4 5G With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  7. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Gran Turismo 7 Bundle in June 21 India Restock
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Reportedly Spotted on OnePlus India Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus 7 Series, OnePlus 9RT ColorOS 12 Beta Programme Begins
  10. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Foxconn Chairman Meets Telangana IT Minister, Vedanta's MD on India Visit to Discuss New E-Chip Plants
  2. Nunam Technologies Partners With Mumbai's BEST for E-Bus System, Will Monitor Battery Health and Performance
  3. Google Chrome on iOS Gets New Features Like Enhanced Safe Browsing, AutoFill Passwords
  4. Social Media Should Act in Accordance With Indian Laws, Cannot Contravene the Rights of Citizens: MeitY
  5. Google Reveals Italian Spyware Used for Hacking Apple, Android Smartphones
  6. HP Omen 16 (2022), Omen 17 (2022), Victus 15 (2022), Victus 16 (2022) Gaming Laptops Launched in India
  7. Five Planets Align in Rare Occurrence, Earth’s Moon to Join the Formation This Week
  8. Gionee P50 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Display Notch Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Shopify Lets Users Set Up NFT-Gated Online Stores to Add a Sprinkle of Exclusivity
  10. Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched in India: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.