Startup Nunam Technologies, which makes energy storage devices, will partner with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to run a pilot for the implementation of a battery prognostics and health management system for e-buses, accelerator programme organiser WRI India said on Thursday.

Nunam Technologies and a software company specialising in commercial fleet electrification Microgrid Labs have been selected by the electric bus Better e-Bus Challenge accelerator programme of World Resources Institute India (WRI India).

The programme is supported by the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (TUMI) E-Bus Mission.

The selection of the two firms for the programme facilitates them to pilot their solutions with partner government entities.

"Nunam Technologies will partner with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking in Mumbai. The company will pilot the implementation of a battery Prognostics and Health Management (PHM) system for e-buses.

"The system monitors battery health and performance in real-time for operational optimisation and safety of e-buses, passengers, and operators," WRI India said in a statement.

Both firms will get implementation support of up to $50,000 (nearly Rs. 40 lakh) and also receive expert guidance.

"Microgrid Labs will work with Bengaluru Municipal Transport Corporation (BMTC) in Bengaluru. Their solution will support the planning and analysis, automation and optimisation of the charging process and vehicle dispatch," the statement said.

Earlier in May, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) said it will launch its first-ever electric bus on June 1 on the Pune-Ahmednagar route on a day when the state-run transport body will enter the 75th year of its operations.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses. The loss-making corporation had been ferrying over 65 lakh passengers daily before the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.