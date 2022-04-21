Technology News
Transport Minister Constitutes Expert Committee to Look Into Electric 2-Wheeler Mishaps

Nitin Gadkari announced that an expert committee has been tasked with looking into recent incidents involving electric two wheelers.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 April 2022 19:15 IST
Transport Minister Constitutes Expert Committee to Look Into Electric 2-Wheeler Mishaps

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

Highlights
  • Ministry will "issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies"
  • A heavy penalty will be imposed on any company found negligent
  • Companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches

With increasing incidents of electric two-wheelers catching fire, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said the government will issue necessary orders on defaulting companies after receiving the report of an expert panel that has been formed to enquire into the matter.

In a series of tweets, Gadkari said several mishaps involving electric two-wheelers have come to light in the last two months.

"We have constituted an expert committee to enquire into these incidents and make recommendations on remedial steps.

"Based on the reports, we will issue necessary orders on the defaulting companies," the road transport and highways minister said.

Gadkari added: "We will soon issue quality-centric guidelines for Electric Vehicles." The minister asserted that if any company is found negligent in its processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered.

Meanwhile, companies may take advance action to recall all defective batches of vehicles immediately, Gadkari tweeted.

The government had ordered a probe last month after an e-scooter launched by ride-hailing operator Ola's electric mobility arm caught fire in Pune.

The Centre for Fire Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) had been asked to probe the circumstances that led to the incident and also suggest remedial measures, according to the road transport ministry.

The ministry had also asked CFEES to share the findings along with its suggestions on measures to prevent such incidents.

Further reading: EV, Electric Two Wheeler, Ola
