Nio Suspends EV Production Due to Supply Chain Disruptions

Nio will postpone deliveries of the electric vehicles to users.

By Reuters | Updated: 9 April 2022 17:15 IST
Nio's partner suppliers suspended production

Highlights
  • China is under lockdown due to spread of Omicron variant
  • Tesla has also suspended prodction in Shanghai
  • Volkswagen plant has also been shut since mid-March

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio said on Saturday it has suspended production after the country's measures to contain the recent surge of COVID-19 cases disrupted operations at its suppliers.

"Since March, due to reasons to do with the epidemic, the company's supplier partners in several places including Jilin, Shanghai and Jiangsu suspended production one after the other and have yet to recover," the company said on its mobile app.

"Due to the impact of this Nio has had to halt car production."

The company will postpone deliveries of the EVs to users and will work together with the suppliers to strive for resumption while meeting the government's COVID curbs, it added.

China has been taking strict lockdown measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant in several places including Jilin province and Shanghai where plants of major auto part makers and automakers are located.

Tesla has also suspended production at its Shanghai plant since March 28, Reuters reported, after the city started a two-staged lockdown which was later expanded citywide.

Volkswagen's joint venture plant with FAW Group in Changchun, the provincial capital of Jilin, has been shut since mid-March, while its plant in Shanghai with SAIC Motor has been closed since April 1.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.