Technology News
loading

Nickel, Lithium Available in Abundance to Produce 14 Million EVs in 2023: Report

Excluding Russian nickel, T&E said there should be sufficient raw materials for 19 million EVs in 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 May 2022 13:22 IST
Nickel, Lithium Available in Abundance to Produce 14 Million EVs in 2023: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Fousert

Both China and the US have been working to ensure access to lithium and nickel

Highlights
  • Lithium and nickel are used to produce batteries for electric vehicles
  • Analysts have warned of short-term battery-supply bottlenecks
  • Global EV sales more than doubled to 4.2 million vehicles in 2021

Data shows there is enough nickel and lithium to produce up to 14 million electric vehicles (EVs) globally in 2023, so Europe should secure more raw materials to shift away from oil faster, campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E) said on Tuesday.

In a study based on BloombergNEF data on global maximum volumes of EV battery-grade nickel and lithium, T&E said that in 2025 there would be enough to make 21 million EVs globally.

Excluding Russian nickel, T&E said there should be sufficient raw materials for 19 million EVs in 2025.

Global EV sales more than doubled to 4.2 million vehicles in 2021 from just over 2 million in 2020.

Automotive consultancy LMC has forecast global EV sales will hit 9 million in 2023 and 14.2 million in 2025.

Prices of EV battery materials have soared over the last year, with battery-grade nickel breaking fresh records after the invasion of Ukraine as Russia is a major nickel producer.

Some analysts have warned of short-term battery-supply bottlenecks as the auto industry rapidly accelerates production of zero-emission cars, which could then be followed by a glut as a plethora of mining and battery plant projects come online.

T&E said competition for lithium and nickel was fierce and noted both China and the US had been working to ensure access to those raw materials.

Europe needs to follow suit and establish an agency to ensure the supply of "sustainably sourced critical metals".

"While China and the US are flexing their policy muscle to secure supplies of critical metals, European leaders are scouring the globe for more oil," said T&E senior director Julia Poliscanova. "Now is the time to focus on sourcing the sustainable raw materials the continent needs for our energy independence and a green future."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Electric Vehicles, EV, EV Batteries
Oppo Reno 8 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch in India by End of June

Related Stories

Nickel, Lithium Available in Abundance to Produce 14 Million EVs in 2023: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  3. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  4. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  6. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  7. iQoo Neo 6 SE to Feature Samsung-Made E4 OLED Display
  8. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  10. iPhone SE (2022) Review: Defying Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Sacks Another AI Researcher, After Internal Battle Over Chip Design Research
  2. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Will Receive Their Final Update by July
  3. Fake SIM Cards Reportedly Used in Sextortion Cases, Bihar Police Orders Crackdown
  4. Russia Plans to Pull Out of International Space Station Amid Sanctions by US and Allies
  5. Meta Accused of Infringing Its Infinity Logo, Swiss Blockchain Maker Dfinity Files Lawsuit
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  7. Twitter Edit Button Spotted Again, Uncooked Version Suggests Replacing Media Possible
  8. Samsung Says it Expects 40 Percent Share in Premium Mobile Segment in H1 2022 in India
  9. Fast X: Louis Leterrier Reportedly Set to Replace Justin Lin as Director
  10. Yatra Launches New Feature That It Says Will Estimate Carbon Emissions for Flights
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.