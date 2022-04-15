Technology News
Mumbai Metro One Launches e-Ticket on WhatsApp Facility

Mumbai Metro One says that it's the first Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) in the world to provide this facility.

By Agencies | Updated: 15 April 2022 11:21 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

Passengers will need to send the message 'Hi' to 9670008889

  • This is an extension of “Paper QR Ticket”
  • Mumbai Metro One has daily ridership of 2,60,000
  • MMOPL has adopted other innovations like bank combo cards

Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) which operates metro service on the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar route in the city on Thursday launched an `e-ticket on WhatsApp' facility.

Mumbai Metro One is the first MRTS (Mass Rapid Transit System) in the world to offer e-ticket on WhatsApp, it claimed in a release.

This was an extension of “Paper QR Ticket” currently available through ticket counters, it said. To use the facility, passengers will need to send the message `Hi' to 9670008889.

Operational since 2014, Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar is the first metro route in Mumbai. Mumbai Metro One has daily ridership of 2,60,000.

MMOPL also claimed that it has adopted many technological innovations like bank combo cards, mobile QR tickets and loyalty programmes.

In other news, WhatsApp recently announced that it'll be expanding its payments service in India to 100 million users. The service was previously capped to 40 million users, however, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has now increased the cap to 100 million. Although this relaxation is a relief to WhatsApp, it could still hamper the service' growth in India as it has more than 500 million active users in the country.

