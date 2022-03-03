Technology News
MG Motor Aims to Install 1,000 EV Chargers Across India in 1,000 Days, Announces MG Charge Venture

MG Motor, with its new venture, plans to develop EV charging infrastructure in the country.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 March 2022 13:47 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Morris Garages India

MG will collaborate with RWA (resident welfare association) and provide end-to-end guidance

Highlights
  • MG said the chargers will be sim-enabled
  • MG is working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India
  • MG aims to allow a seamless and convenient vehicle charging experience

MG Motor India on Thursday announced a new venture, MG Charge, to build charging infrastructure for electric vehicles with an aim to install 1,000 chargers in residential areas across India in 1,000 days.

As part of the initiative, the company will install 1,000 AC fast, type 2 chargers, a more commonly used type of charger for electric vehicles, supporting most of the leading current and future EVs, MG Motor India said in a statement.

Further, the chargers will be sim-enabled and supported through a sharable charger management system, it added.

"MG is constantly working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. With the launch of MG Charge, we will bring increased convenience and address the charging concern of the customers, encouraging more to adopt the EV lifestyle," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba said.

With this initiative, he further said,"We will now have a 6-way charging solution for our customers and provide increased assurance and confidence." MG Motor India said along with its partners and other RWAs, it will continue to bolster community charger infrastructure in the future. It aims to allow a seamless and convenient vehicle charging experience across several residential spaces to promote EV adoption.

"MG will collaborate with RWA (resident welfare association) and provide end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the installation process, saving cost for the selected residential societies," the company said.

Comments

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.