Technology News
loading

Mercedes-Benz to Launch Three EVs in 2022, Aims to Capture Indian Luxury EV Segment: Report

Mercedes-Benz plans to set up 140 charging stations across the country, some with support for fast charging the company's electric vehicles.

By David Delima | Updated: 25 August 2022 01:22 IST
Mercedes-Benz to Launch Three EVs in 2022, Aims to Capture Indian Luxury EV Segment: Report

Photo Credit: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz first introduced the Vision EQXX earlier this year

Highlights
  • Mercedes-Benz will launch a locally assembled EV in India this year
  • Locally manufactured EVs are subject to a 5 percent tax in India
  • Mercedes-Benz could benefit from the absence of Tesla in India

Mercedes-Benz is reportedly set to launch three new electric vehicle (EV) models in the country this year, as the company aims to capture the luxury EV segment. The firm also has plans to set up a network of fast-charging stations for EVs across the country and wants to be the first to assemble a luxury EV in India according to a report. The company is poised to take advantage of rival Tesla, whose CEO Elon Musk is currently at loggerheads with the government over high import taxes for its vehicles. 

The Stuttgart-based carmaker aims to increase its sales of EVs in India to 25 percent, according to a report by Reuters. Mercedes-Benz plans to launch three new EV models in the country this year, starting with an electric version of its new AMG EQS 53, and the S-Class EQS sedan, as per the report. While the former will be imported, the latter will be assembled in the country, as per the report, which states that the form will also import a people carrier. 

Mercedes-Benz will also set up 140 charging stations across the country with fast charging claimed to charge the battery up to 80 peercent in 40 minutes, company head Martin Schwenk told Reuters, adding the firm could consider locally manufacturing EV batteries in the country if sales increased to the 'thousands'. 

The Mercedes-Benz AMG EQS 53 is India's most expensive EV priced at Rs. 2.45 crore, and offers a range of 580 kms per charge, as per the report. However, the company's locally assembled EV could be launched at a lower price, thanks to the 5 percent tax on EVs made in the country.

Tesla, which has halted its plans to launch its EVs in the country due to an CEO Elon Musk's impasse with the government over the 100 percent tax on imported EVs, may have a long road ahead to catch up with Mercedes-Benz, according to the report.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mercedes Benz, Tesla, Mercedes, EV, Electric Vehicles, Elon Musk, Luxury EVs
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 13 Beta Update by the End of the Year, Carl Pei Says

Related Stories

Mercedes-Benz to Launch Three EVs in 2022, Aims to Capture Indian Luxury EV Segment: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Apple to Host Special 'Far Out' Event on September 7: What to Expect
  4. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  5. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  6. Avatar Is Returning to Indian Cinemas in 4K HDR: All Details
  7. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Spotted on Canadian Certification Site: Report
  8. More People Plan to Upgrade to the iPhone 14, Survey Suggests
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
  10. Instagram Stories Now Lets You Create Videos Longer Than 15-Second Limit
#Latest Stories
  1. Mercedes-Benz to Launch Three EVs in 2022, Aims to Capture Indian Luxury EV Segment: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 13 Beta Update by the End of the Year, Carl Pei Says
  3. Twitter CEO Said to Term Whistleblower Claims 'Inaccurate'; Firm Reiterates Spam User Count to SEC: Reports
  4. Vivo X80 Pro+ with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Could Launch in September: Report
  5. Social Media Grievance Apellate Committee Said to Include One Government Nominee: Report
  6. Vivo V25 Pro to Go on Sale in India at Midnight: Price, Offers, Specifications
  7. Uber Generated Rs. 44,600 Crore in Economic Value for the Economy in 2021: Report
  8. iPhone 14 Launch: Apple Sends Invite for September 7 'Far Out' Event, Here's What to Expect
  9. Match Reportedly Files Antitrust Case Against Apple in India Over In-App Purchases
  10. Moto G72 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites Hinting at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.