Technology News
loading

Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre

This is Mercedes-Benz's latest investment in boosting in-house software capabilities as it works to bring its own OS into the market.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2022 18:35 IST
Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre

Photo Credit: Reuters

Centre part of a wider effort by Mercedes-Benz to streamline its software strategy

Highlights
  • Mercedes-Benz to bring MB.OS into the market by 2024
  • The software centre is in Sindelfingen in South Germany
  • Mercedes-Benz invested EUR 200 million into the centre

Mercedes-Benz opened a new EUR 200 million (roughly Rs. 1,650 crore) software centre in Sindelfingen in South Germany on Friday, its latest investment in boosting in-house software capabilities as it works to bring its own MB.OS operating system onto the market by 2024.

Around 750 of the 3,000 new hires the luxury carmaker plans to bring in globally to develop the operating system were hired in Sindelfingen, working on features from in-vehicle entertainment to autonomous driving.

The centre is part of a wider effort by Mercedes-Benz to streamline its software strategy from a patchwork approach bringing in technology from a wide range of suppliers, to controlling the core of its software offering itself.

"We take responsibility for software architecture and integration – that is our main goal," Chief Software Officer Magnus Oestberg said in a roundtable.

"We don't do everything ourselves – we place value on partnerships, but of course the parts that are most important for us, we do in-house."

One such partnership is with US computer graphics specialist Nvidia, with whom Mercedes-Benz struck a deal in 2020 to develop assisted and self-driving functions which will form part of the MB.OS system launching in two years time.

The carmaker is 600 unfilled vacancies away from achieving its goal of a global team of 10,000 software engineers in Berlin, China, India, Israel, Japan, and the United States.

"The profile of a software engineer is highly sought-after - demand is considerably higher than supply," Chief Technology Officer Markus Schaefer said.

In a survey of 572 auto executives by research institute Capgemini, 97 percent said that four out of 10 in-house workers will need to have software skills within five years, from IT architects to cloud management professionals to cybersecurity experts.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mercedes, Mercedes Benz, Car Software
CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India

Related Stories

Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  2. Microsoft CEO Warns of the Impact of All Those Late-Night Emails
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look, Full Specifications Leaked
  6. Moto G22 First Impressions: A Good Mix of Features
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed
  8. Ola S1 Pro Suddenly Turns Into Reverse Mode, User Complains
  9. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India
  10. BharatPe CEO Apologises for Misleading Social Media Post
#Latest Stories
  1. Mivi Fort S60, S100 Soundbars With 2.2 Channel Output Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones With Up to 24 Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  3. TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS With Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, SpO2 Tracking Launched in India
  4. Mercedes-Benz Accelerates In-House Software Push With New Tech Centre
  5. CBDC Launch Needs a Nuanced, Calibrated Approach: RBI Deputy Governor
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition Launch Date Set for April 12, Official Images Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. India to Launch Digital Gaming Research Initiative to Promote , Popularise Local Culture
  8. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  9. Ukraine Crisis: Crypto Wallets Targeted by EU in Latest Round of Russia Sanctions
  10. Ola S1 Pro Switches on Reverse Mode Automatically, User Complains
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.