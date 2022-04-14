Technology News
Mercedes-Benz Completes 1,000-km Test Drive on its EQXX Prototype Electric Vehicle on a Single Charge

Mercedes-Benz aims to produce electric cars that consume as little as ten kilowatt an hour per 100km.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 April 2022 16:22 IST
Mercedes-Benz Completes 1,000-km Test Drive on its EQXX Prototype Electric Vehicle on a Single Charge

Photo Credit: Mercedes-benz

Mercedes first introduced the Vision EQXX earlier this year

  • As per carwow, Mercedes' EQS has highest range on the market as of yet
  • Mercedes' EQS offers a range of 768 kilometres
  • Tesla's Model S Long Range offers a range of up to 652 kilometres

Mercedes-Benz aims to produce electric cars consuming as little as 10 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 kilometres (62 miles), its chief technology officer said on Thursday, a third more efficient than the current average for electric cars.

Speaking as the carmaker celebrated the successful test drive of its EQXX prototype vehicle over more than 1,000 kilometres from Sindelfingen in Germany to the Cote d'Azur on a single charge, CTO Markus Schaefer said the efficient design was key to maximising an electric car's range.

"First we optimise efficiency, and then we can see how many battery modules we put in the car," Schaefer said at a media roundtable, adding that customers should be able to decide the size of the battery they want based on their needs.

Carmakers from Mercedes-Benz to Tesla to China's Nio are in a neck-to-neck race to produce higher range cars that dispel consumer anxiety over the lack of widespread charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Mercedes unveiled its Vision EQXX prototype, boasting a 1,000km-range with a battery half the volume of its flagship EQS model, in January, promising that some of the car's components would make their way into series vehicles in two to three years time.

The car spent 8.7 kilowatt hours of energy per 100 kilometres on its 11-and-a-half hour drive to France, Mercedes-Benz said, about twice as efficient as Mercedes models on the market and Tesla's longest-range car on offer, the Model S 60.

Mercedes' EQS has the highest range on the market as of yet, according to car comparison portal carwow, with 768 kilometres, followed by Tesla's Model S Long Range with up to 652 kilometres.

"There'll be a further increase for some time before a fall, which will happen once charging infrastructure is as available as petrol stations," Schaefer said, although he declined to state what range Mercedes was targeting in future models.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mercedes Benz, Vision EQXX
Ice Age’s Scrat Finally Gets to Eat the Acorn, as Shuttered Studio Blue Sky Bids Farewell to Franchise
Mexican Senator Indrea Kempis Swings in Favour of CBDC Legalisation Before Bitcoin

Mercedes-Benz Completes 1,000-km Test Drive on its EQXX Prototype Electric Vehicle on a Single Charge
