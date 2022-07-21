Technology News
Maruti Suzuki Believes Government Will Support ‘Green’ Tech Beyond EVs, CEO Says

Maruti has said it will not launch an all-electric model before 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 21 July 2022 13:06 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Grand Vitara SUV hybrid version in India on Wednesday

Highlights
  • Maruti will export the vehicle to Africa, South America, the Middle East
  • Hybrid cars are said to contribute to a fifth of car sales in India
  • The new Grand Vitara offers a mileage of up to 28km a litre of gasoline

India's top-selling carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, believes the government will show support for "green" car technology beyond full electric vehicles (EVs), such as a hybrid, if it benefited the country, the company's chief executive said.

The comments come after Maruti unveiled its first strong hybrid car in India, the Grand Vitara sport-utility vehicle (SUV), seen as key to helping recover ground lost to competitors such as Hyundai and Kia.

India's taxes on hybrid cars range as high as 43 percent, compared to the low rate of 5 percent for EVs, which also stand to benefit from billions of dollars in incentives to companies that build them domestically.

Asked how talks with the government were progressing to secure lower taxes for hybrid cars, Chief Executive Hisashi Takeuchi said he thought government support would be forthcoming.

"The government's support to EVs is good...to support some more green technology is even better," he said on Wednesday. "I believe the government will support all technologies as far as they are good and contribute to a better India."

Maruti has said it will not launch an all-electric model before 2025, and even then, Takeuchi said, decarbonisation plans cover other clean technologies, such as compressed natural gas (CNG), biofuels, flex fuels, and hybrids.

The first model to be developed by parent company Suzuki in a global alliance with Toyota, the Grand Vitara, unveiled on Wednesday, will be built at the latter's India factory.

Its strong hybrid power train from Toyota will offer a mileage of nearly 28km a litre of gasoline. It will also have Suzuki's mild hybrid power train with a mileage of about 21km a litre.

Maruti will export the vehicle to countries in Africa, South America, and the Middle East, Takeuchi said.

With the launch of the Grand Vitara set for September, Maruti enters a segment that contributes a fifth of car sales in India.

Takeuchi said he hoped to take Maruti's market share back to half as it launches more models in the fast-growing SUV segment. Its share fell to 43 percent in the fiscal year to March 2022, versus 51 percent in March 2019.

