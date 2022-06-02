Technology News
MakeMyTrip Partners With Climes to Introduce Carbon Neutralisation Options on Flight Booking

MakeMyTrip will offer option to neutralise carbon emissions on e-ticket booked on site from World Environment Day, June 5.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 June 2022 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Iwan Shimko

Commitments made by MakeMyTrip users will be distributed by Climes to carbon removal projects

  • MakeMyTrip will offer the option to neutralise carbon emissions
  • Customers can click a link on their e-ticket starting June 5
  • MakeMyTrip customers can also choose the project of their choice

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with Climes, a climate-tech startup backed by Sequoia, to introduce carbon neutralisation options when booking a flight through its platform. Flyers who booked tickets through MakeMyTrip will find an option to neutralise carbon emissions via a link on their e-ticket from June 5 — World Environment Day.

Through this collaboration, flyers of MakeMyTrip will be able to neutralise the carbon footprint of their air travel - entirely or partially.

Commitments made by MakeMyTrip users will be distributed by Climes to carbon removal projects that focus on increasing biodiversity through agroforestry and restoring degraded agricultural lands, across the country. Flyers will also have the option of choosing the project they wish to support.

Vipul Prakash, Chief Operating Officer, MakeMyTrip, said, "Through this and more initiatives that focus on travelling responsibly, we hope to bring forth a behavioural change amongst travellers by helping them think sustainable-first when booking travel in the future".

Siddhanth Jayaram, co-founder of Climes said that all it takes is a single click as they checkout. Climes is the gateway for consumers and brands to take the first step in their climate journey.

Earlier last month, travel services provider Yatra said it has introduced a feature on its flight booking platform that will estimate carbon emissions of each flight it displays as a step towards promoting sustainable travel. The feature will highlight carbon emissions and environmental impact of the flights, enabling consumers to make "mindful and environment friendly booking choices and track the average carbon footprint during their journey", the Nasdaq-listed firm said in a statement.

"The company believes this will help consumers who use the platform to make more sustainable choices and will help its corporate customers track their carbon footprint," it said.

