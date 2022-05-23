Technology News
loading

Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio

Mahindra says it focussed on developing EV components in-house but now has changed tack to forge partnerships to achieve faster growth in the segment.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 May 2022 15:54 IST
Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio

Photo Credit: Reuters

EV market represents only 1 percent of the country's annual vehicle sales

Highlights
  • Mahindra last week signed a partnership agreement with Volkswagen
  • It will explore equipping its electric cars with components made by VW
  • Mahindra will face fierce competition from Tata Motors

India's Mahindra and Mahindra will explore sourcing more components from other companies to boost its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio, its chief executive told Reuters.

Anish Shah said Mahindra had over time focussed on developing EV components in-house, but now changed tack to forge partnerships to achieve faster growth in the segment.

Mahindra last week signed a partnership agreement with Volkswagen in which it will explore equipping its electric cars with motors, battery system components and cells made by the German automaker.

"The world is moving towards a lot more partnerships. It's better to source the best that's out there, rather than do everything ourselves," Shah said in an interview at the World Economic Forum summit at Davos.

"It's VW (Volkswagen) at this stage and as we see similar strengths in other areas, we are open to looking at various components that we would bring in, and do what we are very good at in-house as well," he added.

Although Mahindra is placing big bets on developing its EV portfolio, it will face fierce competition from India's Tata Motors in a country where the clean mobility sector is picking up fast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is offering companies billions of dollars in incentives to build EVs, as India looks to meet its climate change and carbon reduction goals.

India's EV market represents only 1 percent of the country's annual sales of about 3 million vehicles, with consumers still opting for fuel-guzzling cars that are far more affordable.

Tata dominates India's EV market and last year raised $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,754 crore) from TPG for the business. MG, which is owned by China's SAIC Motor, also has plans to raise funds to develop its EV business.

Shah said Mahindra will use "significant funds" for EVs and had them available, adding: "We always will be open to value creation opportunities".

Mahindra has developed a portfolio of EV commercial vehicles in India, but the latest push is focussed on passenger cars, and more particularly, sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

"Our strike zone has been authentic SUVs, that's where we are going to stay ... we are not going to make EV sedans, no hatchbacks," Shah said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mahindra, Volkswagen, Tata, MG Motors
Vivo Y72t With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  2. WhatsApp to No Longer Support iPhone Models Running iOS 10, iOS 11
  3. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Launched in India at Rs. 3,999
  4. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. iQoo Neo 6 Launch in India Set for May 31: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  8. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  9. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  10. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Looking to Boost Production in India, Vietnam
  2. NASA Says 2022's Largest Asteroid to Come Closest to Earth Soon
  3. Mahindra Says to Explore Sourcing More Components From Other Companies to Boost EV Portfolio
  4. Vivo Y72t With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Beeple's Twitter Account Falls Victim to Phishing Attack, Hackers Steal $438,000 in Ether, NFTs
  6. Google Chat Gets Warning Banners to Protect Users From Phishing Attacks
  7. WhatsApp Users Can Now Access DigiLocker Using MyGov Helpdesk Chatbot
  8. Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 With 7-Day Battery Life, IP68 Water Resistance Launched in India
  9. Tag Heuer Follows Gucci to Enable Crypto Payments; BTC, ETH, DOGE Listed as Acceptable
  10. Broadcom Said to Be in Talks to Acquire VMware
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.