Technology News
loading

Maharashtra Government to Launch First Electric Bus Shivaee on June 1 for Pune-Ahmednagar Route, to Operate Six Daily Service

MSRTC’s first electric bus will have a seating capacity of 43.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 31 May 2022 17:28 IST
Maharashtra Government to Launch First Electric Bus Shivaee on June 1 for Pune-Ahmednagar Route, to Operate Six Daily Service

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The e-bus has a battery capacity of 322 kv and it will run at a speed of 80 kmph

Highlights
  • MSRTC's new e-bus is named as "Shivaee"
  • MSRTC's first bus was launched on June 1, 1948
  • The state run transport body has a fleet of over 16,000 buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday said it will launch its first-ever electric bus on June 1 on the Pune-Ahmednagar route on a day when the state-run transport body will enter the 75th year of its operations.

In a release here, MSRTC said the new e-bus, christened as "Shivaee", will be launched in the presence of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries at the premises of the corporation's regional office in Pune.

On June 1, 1948, the first bus service of MSRTC was launched on the Pune-Ahmednagar route. Therefore, the state-owned transport body will celebrate its 74th anniversary on Wednesday and enter into the diamond jubilee year.

MSRTC is one of the biggest state-owned public transport undertakings in the country with a fleet of over 16,000 buses. The loss-making corporation had been ferrying over 65 lakh passengers daily before the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.

According to the release, Laxman Kevate, the conductor of the first bus that operated on the Pune-Ahmednagar route on June 1, 1948, will flag-off MSRTC's maiden e-bus "Shivaee". Besides, a charging station will be inaugurated by Ajit Pawar in the regional office premises of the corporation.

The transport body is going to operate six daily services with a 12-metre long e-bus having a seating capacity of 43, according to the release.

The noise and air pollution free e-bus has a battery capacity of 322 kv and it will run at a speed of 80 kmph, it said As per the release, MSRTC is going to add some more e-buses in its fleet in phases.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, MSRTC, Electric Bus, Uddhav Thackeray
Dizo Watch D Smartwatch Set to Launch in India on June 7, Specifications Teased
Maharashtra Government to Launch First Electric Bus Shivaee on June 1 for Pune-Ahmednagar Route, to Operate Six Daily Service
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  3. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  4. Jio Game Controller With Up to 8-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 6 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  8. Pixel 7 Alleged Prototype Appears on eBay Months Before Official Debut
  9. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. iQoo Neo 6 First Impressions: A Fresh Start
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why
  2. Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased
  3. FAU-G to Soon Get a New Map Named Dugong Rock Island, Teaser Trailer Released
  4. Oppo Reno 3, Reno 3 Pro Stable ColorOS 12 Rollout Announced for India
  5. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Were the Best-Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  6. Apple Continues to Lead as Global Smartwatch Market Grows 13 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Report
  7. Google Pauses RCS Ads Coming on Messages App in India to Address User Complaints
  8. Greece, Saudi Arabia Said to Partner for Laying Fibre Optic Data Cable to Link Europe With Asia
  9. Samsung Takes Top Spot in Indian Tablet Market in Q1 2022, Beats Apple's Premium Tablets: Report
  10. The Longest Night Netflix Release Date Set for July 8; Teaser Trailer for Thriller Jailbreak Series Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.