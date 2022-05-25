Technology News
Magenta to Hire Over 340 People Across Roles With New Offices Opening in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru

The company also said it is in discussions to raise Series B funding in 2022.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 25 May 2022 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Fousert

Magenta is hiring workers across entry-level and mid-level positions and those with more experience

Highlights
  • Magenta says it plans to hire 340 employees in 2022
  • The company will hire entry-level and mid-level employees
  • Magenta will set up new offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi NCR

Home-grown electric vehicle charging and mobility solutions company Magenta on Tuesday said that it will hire more than 340 people in 2022. The announcement comes amidst Magenta expanding its geographical presence with new offices in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi NCR, the company said in a statement.

The company is looking to hire candidates in various positions, including entry-level, mid-level and those having more experience. It is participating in multiple campus and off-campus drives and planning to recruit across tier I and II institutes.

Magenta is looking at hiring employees with specific technical skill set, which includes embedded product design and development, infrastructure network management and telematics.

Along with technical fields, the company will hire talent across human resources, finance, marketing and communications roles.

"We have a strong growth plan lined up for the financial year 2022-23, driven by the multiple fold growth we achieved in FY22. We have set up audacious but achievable plans in tango with the growing EV (Electric Vehicle) ecosystem in India and abroad.

"The next 6-12 months are critical for the company's growth ambitions, hence we are looking to hire over 340 people to match the demand of current and future businesses," Magenta founder director Maxson Lewis said.

The company also said it is in discussions to raise Series B funding in 2022.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India has recently joined hands with Tata Power to set up fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure across its select dealerships in the country.

Under the collaboration, 60kW DC charging stations will be installed at the company's 34 EV dealerships in 29 cities to cater to all kinds of electric vehicles through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app.

"The company is glad to announce its partnership with Tata Power to facilitate and strengthen India's robust EV ecosystem and enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation, reaffirming Hyundai's vision to integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity and community wellness," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of EVs by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality, he added.

Meesho Crosses 6 Lakh Seller Registration, Several Small Businesses Joined E-Commerce Company in 2021
