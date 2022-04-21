Technology News
Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month in India

Kia will sell only 100 units of the EV6 sedan in India this year.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 April 2022 15:03 IST
Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month in India

Photo Credit: Kia

Kia will open the bookings for the EV6 on May 26

  • Kia currently offers models like Seltos and Sonet in India
  • Kia's new electric sedan EV6 will go on sale in the country in 2022
  • The automaker will open the bookings for the electric model next month

South Korean automaker major Kia is planning to foray into the electric vehicle segment in India with the launch of its high-end premium electric sedan EV6 later this year.

The company, which currently sells models like Seltos and Sonet in the country, will open the bookings for the electric model on May 26. Only 100 units of the EV6 would be on sale in the country.

"We are embarking on the next level Kia experience in India. We are launching our most celebrated EV globally, the EV6 – a true game-changer, designed from the ground up to make electric mobility fun, convenient, and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior," Kia India MD and CEO Tae-Jin Park said at an event on Wednesday evening.

EV6 is the most hi-tech Kia ever made, he added.

"With EV6, we don't just want to reach out to the customer who is in the market to buy an electric car, but we want to reach out to every potential customer who wants to own a premium car," Park stated.

The EV6 is going to be an exclusive offering, with only a limited number of units that will go on sale in 2022, he noted.

"We will open the bookings for the EV6 on May 26 and launch it in India very soon," Park noted.

With the launch of EV6, Kia will execute its global vision for sustainable mobility in India and drive its agenda of carbon neutrality by 2045, the automaker stated.

Further reading: Kia, EV6, Seltos, Sonet, Kia EV6
Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptops With 11th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched
Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, and Smart TV X Full HD India Launch Dates Announced: Details

Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month in India
  1. iPhone 11 Could Be Discontinued After iPhone 14 Launch
  2. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. Xiaomi Civi 1S With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched
  5. Netflix Faces Subscriber Loss, May Offer Cheaper Ad-Supported Plans
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US
  8. Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Set to Launch in India on April 27: Details
  9. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  10. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Netgear Nighthawk RAX10 (AX1800) Wi-Fi 6 Router With 1.8Gbps Connectivity Launched in India
  2. Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, and Smart TV X Full HD India Launch Dates Announced: Details
  3. Kia EV6 Electric Sedan Bookings Open Next Month in India
  4. Honor MagicBook X 14 2022, MagicBook X 15 2022 Laptops With 11th Generation Intel Core Processors Launched
  5. Binance’s Swastika-Like Emoji Show on Hitler’s Birthday Meets With Satire on Twitter, Exchange Apologises
  6. Tesla's Musk Reveals Plans for Robotaxi Launch by 2024 During Earnings Call
  7. Dell G15 (5525), Alienware m17 R5, Alienware m15 R7, Alienware Aurora Based on AMD Processors Launched
  8. ISRO's Commercial Arm Partners With OneWeb for Internet Satellite Launch Programme
  9. Xiaomi Civi 1S With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, Launched: Price, Specifications
