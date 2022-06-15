Technology News
loading

Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet

Jio-Bp last year partnered with Swiggy to build an EV battery-swapping station ecosystem.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 June 2022 18:45 IST
Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet

Photo Credit: Reuters

Zomato has projected to have 100 percent EV fleet by 2030

Highlights
  • Jio-Bp will offer its battery-swapping stations to Zomato
  • Zomato also has some local vendors on board for its EV plans
  • Jio-Bp recently announced EV infrastructure in North India

Jio-Bp, the fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and London-based BP, on Wednesday announced its partnership with Zomato to provide electric vehicle (EV) mobility services to the food aggregator to support its plans to have a 100 percent EV fleet by 2030. The new announcement comes just days after Jio-Bp reported plans to set up EV charging and battery-swapping stations across 12 cities in North India. The firm will set up its facilities at properties of real estate developer Omaxe.

In a joint statement, Jio-Bp said that it would provide EV mobility services to Zomato along with access to 'Jio-Bp Pulse' branded battery-swapping stations for last mile delivery.

Zomato last year joined nonprofit The Climate's global electric mobility programme EV100 to have 100 percent EVs for its fleet by 2030. The Gurugram-based company already has EVs on its platform in cities including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

"The current EV fleet is a small fraction of the active fleet of delivery partners, and we understand that getting to 100 percent adoption of EVs will not be easy, but is essential in the long run," Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had said while announcing its EV-focussed plans in June last year.

One of the key challenges for Zomato to expand its EV fleet is the lack of charging infrastructure and limited battery range. This could be resolved through the latest partnership.

Jio-Bp offers EV charging infrastructure to consumers under the Jio-Bp Pulse brand.

Earlier this month, the Indian subsidiary of British automotive MG Motor came together with lubricant brand Castrol to partner with Jio-Bp for exploring mobility solutions for EVs in the country. The joint venture also has TVS Motor and Mahindra Group as the key automobile companies to develop solutions for a range of consumer and commercial EVs.

In addition to Jio-Bp, Zomato has local vendors including Zypp, Eveez, and Bud-e in select cities to support its ongoing transition to the EV fleet.

Last year, Reliance BP Mobility, the company that operates under the Jio-Bp brand, partnered with Zomato's arch-rival Swiggy to develop an ecosystem for EV battery-swapping stations across the country. The partnership was also aimed to help build greener and cost-effective solutions for delivery fleets.

Jio-Bp also last week announced that it would set up its EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat, and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio Bp, Zomato, EV, electric vehicle, Jio, BP
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Fire-Boltt Ring Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Pin Lock System Launched in India: Details
Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  2. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Debut in India
  3. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  4. OnePlus Flagship Key Specifications, Price Range Tipped
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handset
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  9. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  10. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC May Launch Soon, Model Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG
  2. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60-Hour Battery Life
  3. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in European Market: Price, Availability
  4. Possibility of Finding Living Organisms on Venus Slim, New Analysis Suggests
  5. Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet
  6. FIFA 22 Is Coming to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 23
  7. Fire-Boltt Ring Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Pin Lock System Launched in India: Details
  8. New Study Finds Plants Take “Secret Decisions” to Control Respiration
  9. Sequoia Capital Launches Two New Funds With Web 3 Investments Part of Its Focus
  10. YouTube Gets Corrections Feature, Allows Creators to Clarify Errors and Add Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.