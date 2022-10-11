Jio-Bp to Set Up Charging Network for Mahindra's Upcoming E-SUV Launches

Jio-Bp, the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance Industries and BP, will set up charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUV launches, the firm said Tuesday.

"Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), India's leading SUV manufacturer, and Jio-Bp are strengthening their existing partnership with Jio-Bp setting up robust charging network for Mahindra's upcoming e-SUVs launches," it said in a statement.

Last year, the companies signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

Reliance and BP joint venture is aggressively expanding its Jio-Bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commuting for EV owners.

Starting with 16 cities, Jio-Bp will install DC fast chargers at the M&M dealership network and workshops across the country.

"With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the EV value chain," the statement said.

M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV — the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai, earlier this month.

The company also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.

The group is supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure.

"To this end, M&M has partnered with Jio-Bp to provide EV users with a wide, accessible and convenient fast-charging network," it said.

Jio-Bp and M&M will together drive electric passenger car adoption in India and help expedite the country's net-zero emission goals, it added.

