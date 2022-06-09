Technology News
loading

Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India

Jio-Bp pulse mobile app will help customers find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 9 June 2022 17:54 IST
Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India

Jio-Bp constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs

Highlights
  • Jio-Bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure
  • Jio-Bp will install 24x7 EV charging infrastructure
  • Omaxe has established a strong footprint in several cities

Jio-Bp - the fuel retailing joint venture between Reliance Industries and supermajor Bp - will set up EV charging and battery swapping stations at properties of real estate developer Omaxe in 12 cities as it looks to take mobility solutions to doorstep of users.

In a statement to media, the firms said Omaxe will be a partner in establishing a battery charging ecosystem for electrical vehicles.

"Jio-Bp will set up EV charging and swapping infrastructure at various Omaxe properties across Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, New Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Amritsar, Jaipur, Sonipat, and Bahadurgarh in a phased manner," it said.

As penetration of EVs - automobiles powered by electric power that use energy stored in rechargeable batteries - increases, Jio-Bp feel charging infrastructure needs to be set up at commercial establishments. It is working with developers and real estate players in the country.

"Jio-Bp will install 24x7 EV charging infrastructure for two and four wheelers at Omaxe properties," the statement said.

Last year, Jio-Bp constructed and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs.

"Leveraging the best of Reliance and Bp's strengths in electrification, Jio-Bp is creating a charging ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the EV value chain," the statement said.

The joint venture's EV services operate under the brand Jio-Bp pulse, and with the Jio-Bp pulse mobile app, customers can easily find charging stations nearby and seamlessly charge their electric vehicles.

In the last 34 years, Omaxe has established a strong footprint in several cities of North and Central India. It has delivered a wide range of real estate projects - from integrated townships to offices, malls and high street projects. 

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jio, Bp
Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?

Related Stories

Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped: Report
  2. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi, Redmi Devices Get YouTube Premium Access for Up to 3 Months
  5. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  6. Dizo Watch D With Large 1.8-Inch Display Launched in India
  7. Microsoft Pushing PC Makers to Switch to All SSDs by 2023: Report
  8. Asus ROG Strix G15 (G513RW) Review: Power and Personality
  9. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Xiaomi 12 Ultra Renders, Price, Specifications Leaked Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality
  2. Strange Repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Originating From Distant Galaxy Detected by Scientists
  3. NASA’s Europa Clipper Main Body Completed, Soon to Explore Jupiter’s Moon
  4. Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
  5. iOS 16 Will Allow to Enable Walkie-Talkie Capabilities, eSIM Transfer via Bluetooth: Reports
  6. IIT Kanpur Designing Tool to Assist UP Police Crack Crypto Scams Amid Rising Cases in India
  7. Cryptocurrencies Yet to Pass Test to Become Fiat Currency: CEA V Anantha Nageswaran
  8. Xbox Game Pass to Get Demos of Upcoming Games as Part of Microsoft’s Project Moorcroft
  9. Xbox Cloud Gaming Will Let You 'Bring Your Own Games' With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate This Year
  10. Xbox App for Samsung 2022 Smart TVs Announced, to Launch on June 30
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.