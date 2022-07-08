Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Transportation
  • Railways Ministry to Install IP Based Video Surveillance System at Stations Under Nirbhaya Funds

Railways Ministry to Install IP-Based Video Surveillance System at Stations Under Nirbhaya Funds

The first phase of the project will cover major stations of categories A1, A, B, C numbering 756 and is likely to be completed by January 2023.

By ANI | Updated: 8 July 2022 18:23 IST
Railways Ministry to Install IP-Based Video Surveillance System at Stations Under Nirbhaya Funds

The first phase of the project will cover major stations numbering 756

Highlights
  • The safety and security is the key focus of the Ministry of Railways
  • Ministry of Railways has approved the provision of VSS
  • CCTV cameras of stations, video feeds will be monitored at three levels

In its major step to enhance security at Railway stations, the Ministry of Railways has installed the Internet Protocol (IP) based Video Surveillance System (VSS) at the stations across the country, which has been duly approved by the ministry under Nirbhaya funds.

RailTel, which is a Mini Ratna Central Government Public Sector Undertaking (PSU), under the Ministry of Railways-- entrusted with the implementation of the Video Surveillance System (VSS) project (CCTV cameras network) under the Nirbhaya Fund at Railway Stations has taken this major step by finalising the agencies for executing the job.

The first phase of the project will cover major stations of categories A1, A, B, C numbering 756 and is likely to be completed by January 2023. The remaining stations will be covered in the second phase of VSS implementation.

The safety and security of the passengers is one of the key focus areas of the Ministry of Railways.

"In order to enhance security at Railway stations which are major hubs of transportation, Indian Railways is in the process of installing Internet Protocol (IP) based Video Surveillance System (VSS) at stations, that is, in the waiting halls, reservation counters, parking areas, main entrance/ exit, platforms, foot over bridges, booking offices etc," read an official statement.

Ministry of Railways has approved the provision of VSS over the major stations of the Indian Railways under Nirbhaya funds.

Earlier, Minister for Railways Ashwani Vaishnaw said, "We Need to rapidly absorb new technology in Railways, be it for rolling stock, construction, safety, cyber security, or in situations where there is a human interface."

"RailTel assured that with the finalisation of the executing agencies, the implementation of the project will be fast-tracked. The most modern software and hardware will be used in this (VSS) project, Aruna Singh, Chairman and Managing Director said.

She further said that this VSS system will be IP-based and will have a network of CCTV cameras. "These CCTVs are being networked on optical fibre cable and the video feed of the CCTV cameras will be displayed not only at local RPF posts but also at centralised CCTV control rooms at divisional and zonal levels," she added.

The CCTV cameras of stations and video feeds will be monitored at these three levels-- Local RPF, Centralised Divisional Level, and Zonal levels to ensure enhanced safety and security at the Railway premises.

The system came with Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Video Analytics Software and Facial Recognition Software which will help detect known criminals by triggering an alert as soon as they enter the station premises.

Network Management System (NMS) has been also been provided by the Ministry for monitoring Cameras, Servers, UPS and Switches which can be viewed from any web browser by any authorised personnel.

According to the minister, as many as four types of IP cameras-- Dome type, Bullet type, Pan Tilt Zoom type, and Ultra HD- 4k-- are being installed to ensure maximum coverage of the Railway premises. This will give an extra edge to the RPF officials for ensuring enhanced security. The recording of the video feeds from CCTV cameras will stay stored for 30 days.

The implemented system shall act as a tool to respond to situations/incidents effectively, aiding faster decision making, and acting as great learning for better preparedness to meet any incident and eventualities with some software-based applications such as Video Analytics and Face Recognition, as per the RDSO Version 6.0.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled analytics software has the aforesaid features with a certain alarm and Pop up view at the Operator end.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Motorola Razr 3 Rumoured Battery Specifications False, Says Executive Chen Jin: Report
Oppo A97 5G Renders Surface Online, Tip Colour Options, Design Shown From All Angles

Related Stories

Railways Ministry to Install IP-Based Video Surveillance System at Stations Under Nirbhaya Funds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Debut in India Later This Month
  3. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  4. Nokia G21 Review: Android One, Anyone?
  5. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo TWS Earphones Launch Date Set for July 12
  6. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Confirmed to pack 5,000mAh Battery
  9. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Launch Teased; Full Specifications, Pricing Surfaces Again
  10. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Supermassive Black Holes Formed in Rare Regions of Gas Behind the Earliest Quasars: Study
  2. Xiaomi 12 Lite to Come in at Least Four Colour Variants Including Pink, Purple: Details
  3. Security Expert Reveals He Broke Into Datacenter via "Piss Corridor"
  4. US President Joe Biden to Sign Executive Order to Protect Privacy After Abortion Ruling
  5. Scientists Find Out Why Some Distant Planets Have Clouds of Sands in Their Atmosphere
  6. Tata Consultancy Services Reports Revenue Increase of 16.7 Percent YoY to Rs 52,758 Crore
  7. Fire Pods Atlas, Polaris, Rhythm TWS Earbuds From Fire-Boltt Launched in India: All the Details
  8. ZTE Blade V40 Pro With 6.67-inch AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Elon Musk Said to Admit Tesla’s Mistake to Car Crash Victim’s Father
  10. Oppo A97 5G Renders Surface Online, Tip Colour Options, Design Shown From All Angles
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.