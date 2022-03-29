Technology News
India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia

India is offering $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 18,150 crore) of incentives for companies to build battery cells locally for electric vehicles.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 March 2022 18:19 IST
India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia

Lithium is a key raw material used to make EV batteries

Highlights
  • Lithium prices has surged in the recent days
  • India has also shortlisted Latin American countries mining of minerals
  • India's KABIL has signed a preliminary agreement with Australia's CMFO

India has committed to jointly invest $6 million (roughly Rs. 45.3 crore) with the Australian government to explore lithium and cobalt mines in Australia over the next six months, in a bid to firm up supplies of key minerals needed to further its electric vehicle plans.

India's KABIL, a mining joint venture between state-run firms National Aluminium Co, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Mineral Exploration Corp Ltd, has signed a preliminary agreement with Australia's Critical Minerals Facilitation Office (CMFO), the Indian government said on Tuesday.

The move comes at a time when India is offering $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 18,150 crore) of incentives for companies to build battery cells locally for electric vehicles. Lithium, whose price has surged in the recent days, is a key raw material used to make electric vehicle batteries.

CMFO and KABIL will carry out "joint due diligence of select greenfield and brownfield projects to identify Lithium and Cobalt mineral assets for final joint investment decisions and acquisition," the Indian government said in a statement.

The agreement also provides for inclusion of any other Indian state-run firm as an investment partner, and envisages the due diligence process will be completed and further investment decisions taken over the next six months.

India has also shortlisted Latin American countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Chile for exploring mines of strategic minerals abroad, the statement said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: EV, Electric Vehicle, KABIL
India to Invest in Exploring Lithium, Cobalt Mines in Australia
