Technology News
loading

Electric Vehicle Retail Sales in India Jump Three-Fold in FY22: FADA

Two-wheeler offtake led the segment with over 2,31,338 units sold

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 11 April 2022 11:18 IST
Electric Vehicle Retail Sales in India Jump Three-Fold in FY22: FADA

Total EV sales had stood at 1,68,300 units in the 2019-20 fiscal

Highlights
  • Home-grown auto major Tata Motors led the segment
  • Electric two-wheeler retail sales last fiscal stood at 2,31,338 units
  • Ola Electric with sales of 14,371 units stood at sixth position

Electric vehicle retail sales in the country witnessed over three-fold jump last fiscal with two-wheeler offtake leading the segment, according to data compiled by automobile dealers' body FADA.

Total electric vehicle (EV) retails reached 4,29,217 units in 2021-22, a rise of three-fold from 1,34,821 units in the financial year 2020-21, the industry body said.

Total EV sales had stood at 1,68,300 units in the 2019-20 fiscal, it noted. According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 17,802 during the last fiscal, up over three-fold from 4,984 units in FY21.

Home-grown auto major Tata Motors led the segment with retails of 15,198 units and a market share of 85.37 percent in the vertical. The Mumbai-based company's retail sales stood at 3,523 units in 2020-21.

MG Motor India settled into the second place with sales of 2,045 units last fiscal with a market share of 11.49 percent.

It had retailed 1,115 units in the 2020-21 fiscal.

Mahindra & Mahindra and Hyundai Motor India stood at third and fourth places with dispatches of 156 and 128 units respectively, both settling for a market share of less than 1 percent. M&M and Hyundai had sold 94 and 184 units respectively in the 2020-21 fiscal, FADA data said.

Electric two-wheeler retail sales last fiscal stood at 2,31,338 units, a jump of over five-fold from 41,046 units in 2020-21, it stated. Hero Electric led the segment with sales of 65,303 units, grabbing 28.23 percent share in the domestic market.

It was followed by Okinawa Autotech which retailed 46,447 units last fiscal. Third place was taken by Ampere Vehicles with sales of 24,648 units. Hero Moto-backed Ather Energy stood at fourth position with registration of 19,971 units in 2021-22.

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric with sales of 14,371 units stood at sixth position, while TVS Motor Company with registrations of 9,458 units took the seventh position last financial year.

FADA, which gathered data from 1,397 of the total 1,605 regional transport offices, said that total electric three-wheeler sales last fiscal stood at 1,77,874 units, registering an increase of two-fold over 88,391 units in the preceding fiscal.

Similarly, FADA noted that electric commercial vehicle sales rose to 2,203 units last financial year as compared with 400 units in FY21. 

Why are they still making more Harry Potter? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, Electric vehicle, Electric cars, India, Tata Motors, Hyundai
Brie Larson Added to Fast & Furious 10 Cast, Vin Diesel Announces
Glance TV Launched to Offer Interactive Experiences on Smart Android TVs in India

Related Stories

Electric Vehicle Retail Sales in India Jump Three-Fold in FY22: FADA
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Ace Specifications, Images Leak; May Be OnePlus 10R
  2. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  3. iPhone 13 Becomes the Latest Model Manufactured by Apple in India
  4. Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals
  5. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  9. Vivo X Fold Specifications, Price Leaked
  10. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Tickets Now Live in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase Suspends Crypto Purchase Through UPI Days After Launch to Avoid Regulatory Trouble
  2. OnePlus Ace Specifications, Images Leaked; May Be Rumoured OnePlus 10R With Dimensity 8100 SoC
  3. Scientists Reprogram Ageing Skill Cells to Rejuvenate Them, Rewind Cellular Biological Clock
  4. Bitcoin, Ether Suffer Small Losses as Fears of Recession Loom Large Over Global Economy
  5. Russia's Roscosmos Will Convey Plan to Terminate ISS Cooperation to Putin in Near Future
  6. iPhone 13 Confirmed to Be Latest Smartphone Manufactured by Apple in India
  7. Glance TV Launched to Offer Interactive Experiences on Smart Android TVs in India
  8. Electric Vehicle Retail Sales in India Jump Three-Fold in FY22: FADA
  9. Brie Larson Added to Fast & Furious 10 Cast, Vin Diesel Announces
  10. Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.