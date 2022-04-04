Technology News
IIT Guwahati Unveils Tech to Standardise Electric Vehicles for Indian Drive Cycles

According to officials, electric vehicles do not take into account the different climatic conditions in India.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 April 2022 18:15 IST
IIT Guwahati Unveils Tech to Standardise Electric Vehicles for Indian Drive Cycles

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Michael Fousert

The researchers of the Electric Mobility Laboratory of IIT Guwahati focused on Indian climatic conditions

  • A drive cycle is typically represented by a series of data points
  • Driving cycles are produced to assess the performance of vehicles
  • IIT Guwahati's team intends to extend the research to commercial vehicle

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have developed a one-of-its kind technology that rates the motors and batteries of Electric Vehicles (EVs) based on Indian drive-cycles.

According to officials, the electric vehicles currently available in the market do not take into account the different climatic conditions in India, and the drive cycles developed are not focused on rural and urban drive-cycles.

A drive cycle is typically represented by a series of data points which plots vehicle speed against time. Driving cycles are produced to assess the performance of vehicles in various ways, including fuel consumption and pollutant emissions.

"An electronic drivetrain (group of components that deliver power to the drive wheels) developed in a humid region does not work the same in a dry and colder environment. Therefore, the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) right now are considering creating standard drive-cycles for Indian conditions," said Praveen Kumar, Professor, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

"Currently, no OEM uses this technology and they have been requesting the drive-cycle data of Indian vehicles. This research hopes to create better and more efficient drivetrains based on different regions. This is also beneficial for start-ups. This research aims to reduce emissions and reduce fuel consumption," Kumar added.

The researchers of the Electric Mobility Laboratory of IIT Guwahati focused on Indian climatic conditions for both rural and urban areas. They developed the method to suggest the best drivetrain to manufacture. Drive-cycles developed by the IIT Guwahati team, are unique and not available anywhere else, the researchers claimed.

"Our goal is to prepare a document that can enable the new entrants into the EV market and help in levelling the playing field. The other primary benefit of this entire exercise is to prepare the next generation of technocrats that are ready for an excellent career in EV technology anywhere in the world," Kumar said.

The institute's team intends to extend the research to commercial vehicles working with OEMs so that they can manufacture more efficient drive trains that suit the different climates of India better. The researchers are also working to develop this technology for four-wheelers also as the current project focuses exclusively on two-wheelers.

"The development in the field of next-generation energy-efficient EV technology is one of the most important breakthroughs required for the sustainable development of the country and to reduce carbon footprint. We are earnestly working in this direction. This development will augment this process and maximize the outcomes," he said.

Further reading: IIT Guwahati, EV, Electric vehicle
