Technology News
loading

Hyundai Partners With Tata Power to Set Up Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Under the collaboration, 60kW DC charging stations will be installed at the company's 34 EV dealerships in 29 cities.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 17 May 2022 16:53 IST
Hyundai Partners With Tata Power to Set Up Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Hyundai India

As part of the tie-up, Hyundai EV owners will get special tariff and end-to-end home charging solutions

Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Tata Power to set up fast charging electric vehicle infrastructure across its select dealerships in the country.

Under the collaboration, 60kW DC charging stations will be installed at the company's 34 EV dealerships in 29 cities to cater to all kinds of electric vehicles through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge mobile app.

"The company is glad to announce its partnership with Tata Power to facilitate and strengthen India's robust EV ecosystem and enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation, reaffirming Hyundai's vision to integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity and community wellness," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of EVs by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality, he added.

"This partnership will power-up the nation's electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at the company dealerships along with supply, installation and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of electric vehicles," Kim stated.

As part of the tie-up, Hyundai EV owners will be offered special tariff and end-to-end home charging solutions, from supply to installation.

The automaker sells Kona Electric in the country. It plans to introduce IONIQ 5 during festival season this year. The company has already committed to investing Rs. 4,000 crore to expand its battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up in the country to six models by 2028.

"Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India's clean energy and net-zero goals," Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said.

The company's expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles, will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption, he added.

Hyundai will facilitate, through its dealerships, space and necessary administrative approvals, while Tata Power will operate and maintain the charging stations.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hyundai Motor India, Electric vehicle, Battery electric vehicle, Tata Power
Elon Musk's China Ties Add Potential Risks to Twitter Purchase: Report
Hyundai Partners With Tata Power to Set Up Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  2. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  3. Review: Apex Legends Mobile Is a Lot Like Apex Legends
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  5. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  7. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  8. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  9. Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates India’s First 5G Testbed Today
  10. OnePlus Nord Getting Stable Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y75 India Launch Teased; Leaked Specifications Tip MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera
  2. Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro Specifications Leaked, May Sport Smaller Displays Than Predecessors
  3. Hyundai Partners With Tata Power to Set Up Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
  4. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Out for Rentals on Amazon Prime Video in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam
  5. Musk Says Twitter Deal Won't Go Ahead Without Clarity on Spam Accounts
  6. Tonga's Volcano Was the Most Explosive Eruption Since Krakatau in 1883, Claims New Study
  7. Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details
  8. Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms
  9. Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research
  10. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.