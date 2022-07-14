Technology News
loading

Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of Ioniq 6 First Electric Sedan

The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that the Hyundai Motor Group plans to introduce through 2030.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2022 10:12 IST
Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of Ioniq 6 First Electric Sedan

Photo Credit: Hyundai

Hyundai said the Ioniq 6 launched this year would source batteries from SK On

Highlights
  • The Ioniq 6 could leverage its pricing in the EV sedan market
  • The Hyundai electric sedan will have a driving range of about 610km
  • It will come in two battery pack options

Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc.

The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that Hyundai Motor Group - including Hyundai Motor, its sister company Kia Corp and premium brand Genesis - plans to introduce through 2030 to secure a projected 12 percent of the global EV market.

Hyundai's sedan will expand its EV range beyond its current crossovers and SUVs to compete head-to-head against Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan.

Hyundai and Kia were already the second-biggest EV shippers globally excluding China in January to May this year, with a combined 13.5 percent market share that was second only to Tesla at 22 percent, according to industry tracker SNE Research.

The Ioniq 6 will be priced in the range of KRW 55 million (roughly Rs. 33,53,800) to KRW 65 million (roughly Rs. 3,964,200) for the South Korean market.

"The Ioniq 6 will be able to compete with Tesla in the volume EV sedan sector, considering its competitive pricing and long driving range," said Lee Jae-il, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

The Ioniq 6 could leverage its pricing in the EV sedan market because Tesla has increased prices several times, he added.

The Hyundai electric sedan will have a driving range of about 610km (380 miles), around 30 percent more than the Ioniq 5 crossover, Hyundai said.

"We are using the same (battery) cell chemistry but ... we maximised the amount of batteries per each pack, enhancing energy density significantly," said Kim Yong Wha, an executive vice president at Hyundai.

It will come in two battery pack options - 53-kilowatt per hour (kWh) and 77.4 kWh - and will begin production at its Asan plant in South Korea later this year, Hyundai said.

The Ioniq 6 will be available in South Korea this year and the U.S. market launch is expected in the first quarter of next year, it added.

Hyundai said the Ioniq 6 launched this year would source batteries from SK Innovation's SK On and LG Energy Solution's batteries will be used from next year.

The launch comes after Hyundai announced its plans to build dedicated EV plants both at home and the United States, where the Ioniq 5 and Kia's EV 6 SUV together became the second-best selling EVs after Tesla cars and ahead of Ford Motor Co's Mustang Mach-E.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hyundai Motor, Hyundai, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Ioniq 6, EV, Electric Vehicle, Tesla
Twitter’s Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Be Overseen by First Female Chief Judge on Delaware’s Business Court

Related Stories

Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of Ioniq 6 First Electric Sedan
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Could Be $100 More Expensive Than iPhone 13: Report
  3. Nothing Phone 1 First Impressions: Lighting Up the Competition
  4. Nothing Phone Power 45W Charger, Accessories Launched in India
  5. Nokia T10 Tablet With 8-Inch HD Display, 5,100mAh Battery Announced: Details
  6. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Apple iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura Public Beta Released: All Details
  10. LeTV Y2 Pro With iPhone 13 Pro Like Design Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Autopilot Executive Departs Ahead of Elon Musk’s Plans to Achieve Full Self-Driving Capability
  2. Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today 12 Noon: How to Watch Livestream
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Colours Options Leak Online, Tipped to Offer Up to 512GB of Inbuilt Storage
  4. Celsius Files for Bankruptcy a Month After Freezing Withdrawals, Amid Ongoing Industry Turmoil
  5. Hyundai Aims to Take on Tesla With Launch of Ioniq 6 First Electric Sedan
  6. Twitter’s Lawsuit Against Elon Musk to Be Overseen by First Female Chief Judge on Delaware’s Business Court
  7. Musk Says SpaceX Starship Booster to Return to Launch Pad After Recent Explosion
  8. Netflix Names Microsoft as Technology and Sales Partner for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan
  9. Infosys to Acquire Denmark-Based BASE Life Science for EUR 10 Million to Strengthen Footprint in Europe
  10. Staring at Yourself During Virtual Chats Can Worsen Your Mood, Study Reveals
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.