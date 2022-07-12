Technology News
loading

Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025

Hyundai Motor revealed in May that it would invest KRW 63 trillion (roughly Rs. 382 crore) in South Korea through 2025.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2022 11:24 IST
Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Hyundai

EV facility in Georgia is scheduled to break ground in early 2023

Highlights
  • Production is due to begin by 2025
  • Hyundai Motor last opened an automobile factory in South Korea in 1996
  • Hyundai Motor's workers in South Korea voted for a possible strike

Hyundai Motor said on Tuesday it would build a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) factory in South Korea that will become its first automobile plant to open in the country in almost three decades.

Production is due to begin by 2025, the company's union said in a statement, relaying a pledge that the company had made in wage negotiations. Hyundai Motor gave no further details in its statement.

In May, Hyundai Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia, said it would invest KRW 63 trillion (roughly Rs. 382 crore) in South Korea through to 2025.

Hyundai Motor's unionised workers in South Korea voted this month for a possible strike for the first time in four years over demands for higher wages. They were also angry at management prioritising investment outside the country.

Hyundai Motor, South Korea's largest automaker, last opened an automobile factory in South Korea in 1996. But it said in May it would invest $5.5 billion (roughly Rs. 43,791 crore) to build full EV and battery manufacturing facilities in Georgia.

The EV facility in Georgia is scheduled to break ground in early 2023 and begin commercial production in the first half of 2025, according to Hyundai Motor.

"Sales of internal-combustion-engine vehicles are scheduled to be banned in certain markets so the new EV factory is vital to Hyundai Motor's survival," said Chang Moon-su, an analyst at Hyundai Motor Securities, a subsidiary of the automaker.

Hyundai Motor shares were flat in midday trade, while benchmark KOSPI was down 1.1 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Noise co-founder Amit Khatri joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, for a special episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hyundai Motor, Kia
YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally

Related Stories

Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  2. NASA Shows Off First Full Colour James Webb Space Telescope Image
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Once Again Tipped to Ship Without Charger
  4. Lenovo Tab P11 Plus With MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Chromecast With Google TV Launched in India: All Details
  6. Mivi DuoPods A350 With 50 Hours Playtime Launched in India: Details
  7. Blaupunkt BTW100 True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Webb Telescope’s First Image Unveiled by US President Joe Biden
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Use Any Emoji as a Reaction: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 to Reportedly Get 120Hz Display: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Hyundai to Build First South Korean EV Factory, Production to Begin by 2025
  2. YouTube Picture-in-Picture Mode Rolling Out to More iPhone, iPad Users Globally
  3. Apple’s Self Driving Car Effort Stalled Despite Years of Work as Rivals Race Ahead: Report
  4. Loss-Ridden BTC, ETH Usher Altcoins Into Reds Again, Stablecoins Hold Onto Greens
  5. Twitter Fires Back in Letter to Elon Musk, Claims No Deal Obligations Breached
  6. Webb Telescope’s First Image of Galaxy Cluster SMACS 0723 Unveiled, Astronomers Call It Remarkable
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Global Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. NASA Shows Off First James Webb Space Telescope Image, SMACS 0723 Galaxy Cluster Seen in Stunning Detail
  9. Polygon Onboards Host of Terra Projects That Are Dumping the Network Following Collapse
  10. okx manchester city training kit 2023 2024 deal worth usd 20 million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.