Hyderabad Plans to Set Up 330 EV Charging Centres Based on Feasibility of Locations

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority would be setting up 100 EV charging stations within its limits.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 July 2022 09:53 IST
The EV charging centres would be installed as per the survey reports

Highlights
  • MG Motors inaugurated the first two SMART EV charging stations in Jaipur
  • TSREDCO partnered with GHMC to set up the charging centres in Hyderabad
  • TSREDCO decided to set up 14 centres on an experimental basis

As part of the policies of the Centre and the State government to cut down carbon emission and encourage the use of electric vehicles, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) proposes to set up 230 EV-charging centres.

Also, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority would be setting up another 100 stations within its limits, an official release said on Friday.

As nodal agency of the State, the Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) entered into an agreement with GHMC to set up the charging centres at different locations in the city.

“GHMC submitted 230 and HMDA submitted 100 locations to (TSREDCO) for installation of electric vehicle-charging centres. Each location has high-speed charging with DC-001(15KW) capacity and low charging with C (122-150 KW ) capacity facilities. These charging centres will be set up accordingly at the feasibility of locations and further the petroleum corporations also install charging stations according to their convenience,” the release said.

The charging centres would be installed as per the survey reports and recommended locations given by the civic body.

TSREDCO decided to set up 14 centres on an experimental basis and to see the revenue generated from them, it added.

A few days back, MG Motor India said it has inaugurated the first two residential community SMART electric vehicle chargers in Jaipur as part of its plans to set up more such charging stations in the Rajasthan capital.

Under the company's MG Charge initiative, the automaker will install 1,000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India in 1,000 days, it said in a statement.

MG Motor said it is taking conscious steps towards green mobility and strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in the country.

It provides 6-way charging ecosystem with a plug-and-charge cable onboard, AC fast chargers (installed at the customer's home/office), DC superfast chargers at MG dealerships, public charging network, charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance) and community charger.

Further reading: Hyderabad, electric vehicle, EV, EV charging centre, MG Motors, Jaipur
