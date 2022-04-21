Technology News
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Says It Plans to Launch Multiple Electric Models

The manufacturer also wants to enter the 100 cc motorcycle segment and enhance exports.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 April 2022 18:43 IST
Photo Credit: Honda 2 Wheelers

HMSI now rolls out its model range from manufacturing plants in Haryana,Rajasthan, Karnataka Gujarat

  • HMSI currently exports to 40 countries.
  • At present, HMSI's has four major manufacturing plants in India
  • The company aims to serve more developed countries from India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday said it plans to launch multiple electric models, foray into entry-level 100 cc bike segment, and enhance exports as part of the future business roadmap in the country.

The company plans to develop its Manesar-based manufacturing plant as a global hub for overseas shipments.

The Japanese automaker is also aggressively pursuing the development of fuel-efficient products and plans a phase-wise implementation and integration of flex fuel technology in its model range.

"Bringing the synergies of Honda's global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India," HMSI MD, President and CEO Atsushi Ogata told reporters here.

A staggered implementation of flex fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in the future will lead to an exciting journey ahead, he added.

The EV introductions will happen while leveraging support from Honda's other subsidiaries in the country. Currently, the company is in a feasibility study stage for readying the EV model line up and developing the overall ecosystem in India.

"The company also plans to enter low end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models' business in the domestic market," Ogata noted.

Parallelly, the company aims to serve more developed countries from India, he added. HMSI currently exports to 40 countries.

"Moving further, though supply chain issues still persist and the industry facing head winds of increasing commodity and fuel prices, we anticipate a sustained market recovery on a lower base of last fiscal," HMSI Director (Sales and Marketing) Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

A leader in the scooter segment, HMSI currently rolls out its model range from four manufacturing plants — Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan, Narsapura in Karnataka and Vithalapur in Gujarat.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
