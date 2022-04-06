Technology News
loading

Honda, GM to Co-Develop Affordable Electric Vehicles

Honda and GM’s new vehicles could go on sale in the US in 2027.

By Associated Press | Updated: 6 April 2022 13:17 IST
Honda, GM to Co-Develop Affordable Electric Vehicles

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ John Cameron

Honda, GM to work on battery chemistry, and vehicle engineering

Highlights
  • GM plans to launch electric Equinox small SUV at $30,000
  • Honda currently needs GM's battery technology
  • Honda plans to make its own EVs later this decade

General Motors and Honda are planning to co-develop some affordable electric vehicles that will use GM's next-generation Ultium battery technology.

The vehicles, which will include a compact crossover, are expected to begin going on sale in North America in 2027.

Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, said in a statement on Tuesday that the plan is to have an electric vehicle that is priced lower than the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV. GM plans to roll out an electric Equinox small SUV next year with a starting price of around $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22.6 lakh).

The automakers will work together on battery chemistry, vehicle engineering and manufacturing in order to drive down costs as they prepare to build what the companies expect will be millions of EVs for sale worldwide starting in 2027.

An EV priced below $30,000 (roughly Rs. 22.6 lakh) with a range above 300 miles per charge would be appealing to buyers globally, said Ivan Drury, a senior manager at Edmunds.com. “That is where so many consider both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles,” Drury said. “Right now, when you look at what's for sale, there's nothing transacting in that area that checks the box of EVs that go the distance."

Drury said Honda has been building vehicles in the US for many years, so it shouldn't be a big adjustment to work with GM.

Honda currently needs GM's battery technology, so this deal allows it to keep working with the Detroit automaker to learn, and also to share development costs. “GM can also share some costs to help fund this expensive transition” to electric vehicles, said Morningstar analyst David Whiston.

Last year the companies announced that GM would build one Honda SUV and one Acura SUV using its Ultium-branded electric vehicle architecture and battery system. The companies said at the time that the Honda SUV would be named the Prologue, and that both SUVs would have bodies, interiors and driving characteristics designed by Honda. The Prologue will go on sale in early 2024, with the Acura following soon.

Honda also said in June that it plans to make its own electric vehicles later this decade.

GM and Honda have successfully partnered over the years. In 2013 the companies started working together on the co-development of a next-generation fuel cell system and hydrogen storage technologies.

In 2018 Honda and GM announced that they'd team up to develop batteries for electric vehicles, mostly for the North American market.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honda, General Motors, GM, EV, Electric Vehicles
WhatsApp Testing Archived Chats Feature for Windows Users

Related Stories

Honda, GM to Co-Develop Affordable Electric Vehicles
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival 2022 Offers Big Discounts on Phones, TVs
  3. Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for Users via Government ID Cards
  4. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  6. Moto G22 India Launch Set for April 8: Here's What You Need to Know
  7. Realme Buds Air 3 Detailed on Flipkart Ahead of April 7 Launch
  8. Xiaomi 12 Pro Will Be Available in India Soon via Amazon
  9. Realme Pad Mini With Unisoc T616 SoC, 6,400mAh Battery Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Tipped: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Fire-Boltt Ring 2 Smartwatch With 7-Day Battery Life, HD Display Launched in India
  2. MicroStrategy Adds More BTC to Its Kitty After Securing Bitcoin-Backed Loan From Silvergate Bank
  3. Guns, Tanks, and Twitter: How Russia and Ukraine Are Using Social Media as the War Drags On
  4. Tata Motors Plans Longer-Range Electric Vehicles in 2 Years With New Design
  5. Apple WWDC 2022 Event Will Begin on June 6: What to Expect
  6. Koo Launches Voluntary Self-Verification for All Users via Government-Issued ID Cards
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Again in India, User Reports on Twitter
  8. Zomato, Swiggy Down for Some Users Due to Technical Issues
  9. MuskMelon, the Latest Addition to the World NFTs and Gaming, Set to Go on Sale Soon
  10. Mi Fan Festival 2022: Xiaomi Brings Big Discounts on Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, Redmi Smart TV X43, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.