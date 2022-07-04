Technology News
loading

Hindustan Motors to Set Up Joint Venture With European Partner, Launch Electric 2-Wheelers by 2023

The company said its Uttarpara plant will have to be retro-fitted, as some of the control systems, along with electronic hardware and software, need replacement.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 July 2022 16:03 IST
Hindustan Motors to Set Up Joint Venture With European Partner, Launch Electric 2-Wheelers by 2023

Photo Credit: Pixel/ Kindel Media

The company might look at making electric four-wheelers at a later date

Highlights
  • HM sold Ambassador brand to Peugeot for Rs. 80 crores
  • HM closed owing to the lack of demand for Ambassador cars
  • The company closed down the plant in 2014

Hindustan Motors (HM), the erstwhile maker of the iconic 'Ambassador' cars, expects to set up a new joint venture with a European partner to manufacture electric two-wheelers by next year, a senior official said.

It might look at making electric four-wheelers at a later date, he said.

Financial due diligence of both the companies will start in July, which will take two months, after which the technical aspects of the joint venture will be looked into and this will take another month, Director of Hindustan Motors, Uttam Bose, told PTI.

"Only then, the structuring of investments (will be decided) and the new company formed, and this is expected to be completed by February 15,” he said.

Bose said after formation of the new entity, two more quarters will be required to initiate the pilot run of the project, adding that the final product is likely to be launched by the end of next fiscal year.

“After two years of commercialisation of the two-wheeler project, a decision will be taken on the manufacture of four-wheeler EVs,” the top company official said.

Bose also said its Uttarpara plant will have to be retro-fitted, as some of the control systems, along with electronic hardware and software, need replacement.

He said HM was the only original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the country, having its own forging, foundry and paint shop, as well as assembly and welding shop, making the Uttarpara facility a completely integrated automobile plant.

However, the company closed down the plant in 2014 due to lack of demand for ‘Ambassador' cars, and subsequently sold the iconic brand to French auto manufacturer Peugeot at a realisation of Rs. 80 crore. It has also sold its luxury car brand 'Contessa' to SG Mobility.

The West Bengal government had allowed HM to sell around 314 acres of land at the Uttarpara plant for alternative use, following which the parcel had been sold to a real estate developer. "Hindustan Motors is making profits now and is a complete debt-free company,” Bose said.

With a current employee strength of around 300, Bose said people will be chosen for the new project according to suitability.

When commercial production commences, around 400 people will get employed in the project, he said.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OEM, EV, Electric Two Wheeler, Electric Four Wheelers, Ambassador, Hindustan Motors
Apple Maps to Reportedly Bring Optimised Routes for E-Bikes

Related Stories

Hindustan Motors to Set Up Joint Venture With European Partner, Launch Electric 2-Wheelers by 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12S Series Goes Official With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  2. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  3. Moto G42 First Impressions: Looks Familiar
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G vs iQoo Neo 6 vs Poco F4 5G: What’s the Difference?
  7. OnePlus 10RT Spotted on BIS Site, India Launch Expected Soon: Report
  8. Samsung to Launch New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
  9. Moto G42 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts in India
  10. Xiaomi 12 Lite Up for Pre-Orders in Azerbaijan; Price, Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 12S Ultra, 12S Pro, 12S With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched, Mi Smart Band 7 Pro Debuts Alongside
  2. Vivo Y77 5G Renders, Specifications, Price Reportedly Leaked Ahead of July 7 Launch
  3. Amazfit Band 7 With 18 Days Battery Life to Launch Later This Year: Report
  4. Byju’s Completes $950 Million Aakash Acquisition, Receives $800 Million Funds Raised in March
  5. Huawei Nova 10, Nova 10 Pro With 60-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. DoT Warns E-Commerce Websites Sale of Wireless Jammers, Network Boosters Illegal Without Permission
  7. China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon
  8. Solana-Backed Crema Finance Loses $8.78 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency in Hack Attack
  9. Crypto Lending Firm Celsius Lays Off 25 Percent Staff Amid Tumbling Market Situation: Reports
  10. AI-Based Algorithm Can Predict Violent, Property Crimes a Week in Advance With 90 Percent Accuracy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.