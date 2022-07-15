Technology News
loading

Hero Eyes Leadership Position in EV Two-Wheeler Segment, Plans Setting Up Battery Charging Stations

In line with company's vision to lead the future of mobility, Hero unveiled Vida as its brand identity for emerging mobility solutions.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 July 2022 20:17 IST
Hero Eyes Leadership Position in EV Two-Wheeler Segment, Plans Setting Up Battery Charging Stations

With Taiwan's Gogoro, Hero is planning to bring battery-swapping network to India

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp is eyeing leadership position in the electric two-wheeler segment globally, according to its annual report for 2021-22.

The company, which currently leads the traditional two-wheeler segment globally in terms of volumes, is looking to foray into the electric segment in the upcoming festive season.

Hero had last year crossed the 100 million cumulative production milestone since its inception in 1984.

The company had achieved its first one million cumulative production milestone in 1994 and went on to cross 50 million units in 2013 and 75 million units in 2017.

"This year will see Hero MotoCorp claim its position in the exciting clean mobility space in a bold avatar. Hero MotoCorp will transform its leadership in the internal combustion engine (ICE) market into the electric vehicle space – globally!" the company Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal informed shareholders.

He noted that the company is geared up for the next decade.

"As we have our eyes on the production of the next 100 million by the end of 2030, we are taking strides towards sustainability and electrification with a single-minded determination to Be the Future of Mobility," Munjal said.

In line with company's vision to lead the migration to the future of mobility, it has unveiled Vida as its new brand identity for emerging mobility solutions.

"Through Vida, which means 'life', we will not only revolutionise the electric mobility space, but will also ensure a cleaner, greener and better future for generations to come," Munjal said.

He noted that with Taiwan's Gogoro, it will bring the largest battery-swapping network to India.

"We are also in discussions with Bharat Petroleum to set up battery charging infrastructure for EVs across the country," Munjal said.

With the investment in Ather Energy, starting from 2016, the company is also accelerating its electric journey and bringing sustainable mobility solutions that deliver value to stakeholders, he noted.

Elaborating on other initiatives, Munjal said the company is focussing on digital initiatives to push sales.

"The company has launched a sales and aftersales services platform on WhatsApp. Going forward, we expect 30 percent of our sales to be generated from digital channels," he added.

To offset the adverse impact, Hero MotoCorp focused on expanding exports, optimising costs, prioritising projects, improving internal processes and re-evaluating options, he said.

The company reported total income of Rs. 29,802 crore in FY 2021-22.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hero, EV, EV two-wheeler
Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People

Related Stories

Hero Eyes Leadership Position in EV Two-Wheeler Segment, Plans Setting Up Battery Charging Stations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  3. All You Need to Know About Shoorveer, the Next Disney+ Hotstar Series
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max 3D Models Show Complete Design
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  6. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  7. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  8. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  9. Xiaomi Smart Speaker With IR Control, LED Digital Clock Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Reportedly Shuts One of Its NFT Trading Platforms Due to Slow Sales
  2. Hero Eyes Leadership Position in EV Two-Wheeler Segment, Plans Setting Up Battery Charging Stations
  3. Taiwan Accuses Chinese Apple Supplier Luxshare of Stealing Secrets, Charges 14 People
  4. Oppo Pad Air Teased to Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Up to 7GB of Extended RAM Support
  5. Instagram Adds Subscription Features to Let Creators Share Posts, Interact With Subscribers: Details
  6. Vivo T1x Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 680 SoC Ahead of July 20 India Launch
  7. OnePlus 10 Ultra Design, Camera Layout Tipped by OnePlus Patent Filing, Drawings: Report
  8. Secret Headquarters Trailer: Owen Wilson Sports Iron Man-like Armour in Spy Kids-esque Superhero Movie
  9. Astronomers From China, Australia Jointly Discover Binary System Ejecting Common Envelope
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max 3D Models Surface Online, Shows Complete Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.