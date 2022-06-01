Technology News
Hero Electric to Deploy 1.5 Lakh Electric Scooters Over 3 Years for Zypp Electric’s Fleet

Zypp is currently present in Delhi-NCR and plans to expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 1 June 2022 18:07 IST
Hero Electric to Deploy 1.5 Lakh Electric Scooters Over 3 Years for Zypp Electric's Fleet

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Zypp Electric

Hero Electric will deploy 1.5 lakh electric scooters for Zypp Electric’s fleet in the next three years

  • Zypp has a fleet size of 5,000 electric scooters
  • It is planning to expand to new Indian cities this year
  • Hero Electric is collaborating with EVIFY to deploy electric scooters

Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with Zypp Electric to support the growth of the logistics and delivery segment. Under the partnership, Hero Electric will be deploying 1.5 lakh electric scooters for Zypp Electric's fleet in the next three years.

"We are standing today in the midst of a green revolution with more businesses opting for sustainable solutions to reach their consumers. The logistics segment is thriving with upward growth momentum where companies are keen on electrifying their fleets for mid and last-mile delivery solutions," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

The alliance displays the direct advantage of adopting electric mobility in terms of the savings and contributing to a cleaner environment, he added.

"The partnership has provided us with the feasibility of offering specification-based custom scooters for our last-mile delivery requirements with great after-sales support," Zypp Electric co-founder and CEO Akash Gupta stated.

With a fleet size of 5,000 electric scooters, Zypp is currently present in Delhi-NCR and plans to expand to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune this year.

In April, Hero Electric partnered with EVIFY, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company. As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY in the next two years.

Additionally, the company will be delivering 500 EVs to be deployed by EVIFY in multiple tier-2/3 3 cities by the year end, it added.

"B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilise partner expertise and strengths to work toward the Zero-Emission vision. Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill stated.

The company will leverage its resources and support more such partners, he added.

"We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution becoming a major factor in enabling the transformation of logistics solutions. This partnership will help us reimagine the EV logistics landscape in India," EVIFY CEO Devrishi Arora said.

