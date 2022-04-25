Technology News
Hero Electric Partners With EV Logistics Company Evify, to Deploy 1,000 Electric Scooters in Next 2 Years

Hero Electric will deliver the first 50 units to Evify by next month.

By Gadgets360 Staff with Inputs from PTI | Updated: 25 April 2022 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Facebook/ Hero Electric

The first 50 units of electric scooters will be delivered by next month

Highlights
  • Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY
  • The company started the production of first 50 units of electric scooters
  • Hero Electric joined hands with Even Cargo for last-mile deliveries

Hero Electric on Monday said it has joined hands with EVIFY, a tech-enabled electric vehicle-based logistics company. As per the partnership, Hero Electric will deploy 1,000 electric scooters to EVIFY in the next two years.

The first 50 units are already in production and will be delivered by next month, Hero Electric said in a statement.

Additionally, the company will be delivering 500 EVs to be deployed by EVIFY in multiple tier-2/3 3 cities by the year end, it added.

"B2B partnerships will enable the EV industry to exchange and utilise partner expertise and strengths to work toward the Zero-Emission vision. Fostering this vision, we have partnered with EVIFY to support their vision of electrifying the last mile delivery segment," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill stated.

The company will leverage its resources and support more such partners, he added.

"We see massive potential in the ongoing EV revolution becoming a major factor in enabling the transformation of logistics solutions. This partnership will help us reimagine the EV logistics landscape in India," EVIFY CEO Devrishi Arora said.

Recently, Hero Electric also partnered with an all-women delivery platform called Even Cargo to improve last-mile deliveries. Hero Electric will help Even Cargo to create India's first-ever EV fleet with women-only delivery executives. The two-wheeler giant will bring over 10,000 women riders to the platform in the next three years. The electric scooter fleet will be available in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, and other major cities.

Further reading: Hero Electric, EVIFY, Electric Vehicles
Twitter Said to Be Set to Accept Musk's 'Best and Final' Offer

