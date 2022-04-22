Hero Electric Partners With All-Women Delivery Platform Even Cargo

Hero Electric on Friday said it has joined hands with Even Cargo, the country's first women-only delivery platform, to strengthen the last-mile delivery segment. The collaboration envisages women to play a crucial role in accelerating electric mobility adoption and increasing penetration in low-income communities.

As part of the tie-up, Hero Electric will aid Even Cargo to create the first-ever women-only delivery EV fleet by bringing over 10,000 women riders on the platform by 2025, further empowering them and creating employment opportunities. The fleet will be allocated across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

"With the EV sector witnessing such swift expansion, numerous startups have chosen various talent competencies foraying into the segment generating widespread opportunities. Such B2B partnerships are all set to change the dynamics of the EV segment, where multiple players will exchange and utilise their expertise and strengths to grow together," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

The company will continue to leverage its resources and support more such communities to fasten EV penetration in the country, he added.

"The partnership has enabled us to bring India's first women-only delivery fleet on electric bikes. We thank Hero Electric for their support in inducting more women riders into the last mile logistics from a single digit to a double-digit percentage by 2025," Even Cargo COO Karina Bhasin noted.

This association will pave the way for providing women with safe, affordable, and reliable transportation, Bhasin added.

Hero Electric has sold over 4.5 lakh electric two-wheelers in the country to date.