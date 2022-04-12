Technology News
loading

Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure

The charging points by ElectricPe will be available at residential complexes, malls, offices, and other establishments.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 12 April 2022 19:52 IST
Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure

Hero Electric riders will gain access ElectricPe's charging network with the collaboration

Highlights
  • Hero Electric and ElectricPe will set up charging stations across India
  • Charging points will be located at residential complexes, offices, malls
  • Hero Electric and ElectricPe did not disclose the number of stations

Hero Electric on Tuesday said it has joined hands with EV charging platform ElectricPe to set up charging points across India for its customers. The collaboration entails Hero Electric riders to access ElectricPe's charging network.

The charging points would come up at residential complexes, offices, malls, and other establishments.

The alliance will help strengthen the charging network and propel EV adoption across the country, Hero Electric said in a statement.

"A robust charging network is crucial for the growing EV sector for faster adoption of EVs across the segment. This association will provide a seamless charging and EV riding experience to customers by easing the accessibility through ElectricPe's charging points that are getting installed on a large scale across the country," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill noted.

With the company's vision and commitment to advancing the growth of EVs, it is working rigorously to scale up the charging infrastructure, he added.

"We are confident that the partnership will aid in sustaining the push towards EVs and facilitate a smooth transition towards clean and green mobility solutions," Gill said.

ElectricPe Co-Founder & CEO Avinash Sharma said the association with Hero Electric will further its goal to bring clean and affordable access to charging to a billion Indians, right at their doorstep.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hero Electric, ElectricPe, Eletric Vehicles, EVs
Aadhaar Infrastructure Flaws Detailed in CAG Audit Report Into UIDAI Functioning; HCL, HP Named for Problems

Related Stories

Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Oppo F21 Pro Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition Launched
  4. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  5. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  6. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  7. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  8. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  9. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  10. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Launches Dynamic Stories to Highlight News in Stories
  2. 14 Advertisement Firms Found Violating Advertising Standards During IPL: ASCI
  3. Aadhaar Infrastructure Flaws Detailed in CAG Audit Report Into UIDAI Functioning; HCL, HP Named for Problems
  4. Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure
  5. Apple Watch May Come With Blood-Pressure Measuring Feature in 2024
  6. Russia to Launch Lunar Probe, Deepen Space Links With Belarus: Vladimir Putin
  7. RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India
  8. 20 New Jitendra Electric Scooters Catch Fire in Nashik, No Casualties
  9. Redmi 10A India Launch Tipped for April 20, Price Leaked
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video; May Pack Snapdragon 778G, 64-Megapixel Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.