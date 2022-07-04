Technology News
loading

Hero Electric Rolls Out First Batch of E-Scooters From Mahindra’s Madhya Pradesh Facility

Hero Electric will manufacture two of its e-bikes -- Optima and NYX -- at Mahindra's Pithampur plant as part of a five-year partnership.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 4 July 2022 17:38 IST
Hero Electric Rolls Out First Batch of E-Scooters From Mahindra’s Madhya Pradesh Facility

Company announces the rollout of its first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra's Pithampur plant

Highlights
  • Hero Electric will manufacture two of its e-bikes at Mahindra's plant
  • Both companies will bolster this alliance and share their R&D expertise
  • the two teams have been working closely for seamless integration

EV maker Hero Electric on Monday said it has rolled out its first batch of e-scooters from Mahindra Group's Pithampur manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The company had earlier signed a 5-year partnership with Mahindra as part of its growth and expansion plans to cater to the growing demand for electric two-wheelers in the country.

As part of the strategic alliance, Hero Electric will manufacture two of its e-bikes — Optima and NYX -- at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.

Hero Electric announces the rollout of its first batch of electric scooters from Mahindra Group's Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

"We strongly believe in like-minded strategic partnerships to offer "true value for money" products in electric mobility. Our 20 plus strong relationships with preferred partners in the field of charging, servicing, rapid charging, swapping etc are helping us build a robust EV ecosystem not only for us but for the whole EV category," said Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric.

The tie-up with Mahindra is one such alliance that the company is proud of, said Gill, adding that the two teams have been working closely for seamless integration of the manufacturing process and offer to the customer the same level of global quality that are produced from our Ludhiana plant.

"With this tie up, we are now well on our way to the half a million capacity that we had planned a few months back," he said.

Beyond sharing space to build vehicles, the partnership between both would provide a platform for jointly working to develop and share the supply chain for all new electric offerings, as per the statement.

Both companies will bolster this alliance and share their R&D expertise to develop newer technologies and products for domestic and overseas markets, it said.

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EV, Electric scooters, Hero Electric, Mahindra
Coinbase-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals, Deposits
Crypto Lending Firm Celsius Lays Off 25 Percent Staff Amid Tumbling Market Situation: Reports

Related Stories

Hero Electric Rolls Out First Batch of E-Scooters From Mahindra’s Madhya Pradesh Facility
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Launches New 50-Inch 4K Smart Android TV in India: All Details
  2. Moto G42 First Impressions: Looks Familiar
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Case Leaked, Pre-Order Pass Listed on Flipkart
  4. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: When to Expect It in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India, Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch Review
  8. Ambrane Stylo Max 50,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  10. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Always-on Display: Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Warns E-Commerce Websites Sale of Wireless Jammers, Network Boosters Illegal Without Permission
  2. China Rejects NASA Chief’s Accusation That It Plans to ‘Take Over’ the Moon
  3. Solana-Backed Crema Finance Loses $8.78 Million Worth of Cryptocurrency in Hack Attack
  4. Crypto Lending Firm Celsius Lays Off 25 Percent Staff Amid Tumbling Market Situation: Reports
  5. Hero Electric Rolls Out First Batch of E-Scooters From Mahindra’s Madhya Pradesh Facility
  6. Coinbase-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals, Deposits
  7. Mi Smart Band 7 Pro to Offer GPS Support, Quick-Release Wristbands, Xiaomi Reveals
  8. Infinix Note 12 5G Series India Launch Date Set as July 8, 108-Megapixel Main Camera Teased
  9. Twitter Blue Subscribers Can Now Remove the Spaces Button, Customise Navigation Bar
  10. Zomato Shares Fall Over 20 Percent After Blinkit Acquisition Announcement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.