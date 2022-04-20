Technology News
loading

Hero Electric Partners with Bolt to Set Up 50,000 Charge Stations in India

Around 2,000 Hero Electric users will get free of cost Bolt charging units set up at their homes.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 20 April 2022 13:57 IST
Hero Electric Partners with Bolt to Set Up 50,000 Charge Stations in India

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Aether

Bolt will be integrated within the Hero Electric App and website

Highlights
  • The partnership to allow easy access to charging stations in India
  • Bolt charging network will be leveraged by Hero Electric's EV customers
  • Bolt wants to installl a million charging points in next two years

Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has partnered with Bolt, a leading electric vehicle charging network, to set up 50,000 charging stations in the country in the next one year.

As part of the collaboration, Bolt chargers will be installed in more than 750 Hero Electric's touch points across India benefitting over 4.5 lakh customers.

Furthermore, around 2,000 Hero Electric riders will avail free of cost Bolt charging units set up at their homes.

"Our mission is to enable carbon-free mobility and fasten EV adoption in the country by building a strong charging ecosystem and reskilling mechanics to offer an enhanced EV riding experience. We are positive that this collaboration will broaden our efforts to reach the set objective," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

The partnership will benefit the industry overall and allow electric two-wheeler riders easy access to charging stations pan India, he added.

"This collaboration will help to create a seamless charging experience for lakhs of Hero Electric customers as they can use the existing Hero Electric app and website for discovery, booking and payment.

"With having a "Charger on-demand", range anxiety will be history as we move towards achieving our goal of installing over 1 million charging points over the next 2 years," Bolt Co-founder Jyotiranjan Harichandan stated.

As part of the tie-up, Bolt charging network will be leveraged both by Hero Electric's enterprise partners and EV customers, significantly curbing range anxiety.

Additionally, Bolt will be integrated within the Hero Electric App and website, offering a one-stop solution for locating a charging station, booking a slot, and payment.

Post-installation of Bolt charging stations, individuals can choose between private/public mode of operation for their charging stations and decide the price depending on existing commercial/EV tariffs.

Moreover, subscription-based plans will be announced for Hero Electric riders to ease their usage.

The Bolt charging network is hardware agnostic and can integrate with any charging solution provider in the country.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hero Electric, Bolt
Indian Police Force: Rohit Shetty Takes His Cop Universe to Amazon Prime Video With Sidharth Malhotra
Sony IMX989 Sensor Specifications Leaked, May Debut With Xiaomi 12 Ultra

Related Stories

Hero Electric Partners with Bolt to Set Up 50,000 Charge Stations in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  5. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G, Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Teased Ahead of India Launch
  7. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US
  8. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  9. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Come With Faster Lightning Connectors: Report
  10. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. First Real Full-Screen iPhone With Face ID, Under Display Camera to Come in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Google Pixel Watch Render Leak Shows Fitbit Integration, Tipped to Launch Soon
  3. US Air Force Files Metaverse Trademark for Training Activities Named 'SPACEVERSE'
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Use EV Battery Tech for Improved Capacity
  5. Brave Browser Now Lets Users Bypass Google’s AMP Pages
  6. Lenovo UEFI Security Flaws Affecting Over 100 Laptop Models Discovered, Company Issues Firmware Patches
  7. Binance US Wins Money Transmitter Licence in Puerto Rico, Aims to Bag Permits Globally
  8. Instagram Now Lets Some Users Fundraise Through Reels Ahead of Earth Day
  9. Bridgerton Season 2 Becomes Netflix’s Most-Watched English-Language Series
  10. Koo Makes Its Algorithms Public, Commits to Transparency, Neutrality
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.