Technology News
loading

Hero Electric Begins Work to Set Up Second Manufacturing Plant in India for Electric Two-Wheelers

Hero Electric's upcoming plant will aid in delivering the best mobility solution and catering to the demand for electric two wheelers.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 July 2022 22:00 IST
Hero Electric Begins Work to Set Up Second Manufacturing Plant in India for Electric Two-Wheelers

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The plant would come up with an annual production capacity of 2 lakh vehicles

Hero Electric on Thursday said it has commenced work on the second manufacturing plant in the country in Ludhiana, Punjab.

The upcoming plant is adjacent to the company's existing facility and is targeted at ramping up the production capacity.

The greenfield plant would come up in 10 acres of land with an annual production capacity of 2 lakh vehicles.

"We are very excited to announce our new manufacturing facility in Ludhiana given the exciting growth phase for the EV market. India's EV revolution rides on two wheels making this the perfect time to expand and grow," Hero Electric Managing Director Naveen Munjal said in a statement.

The upcoming greenfield plant will aid in delivering the best mobility solution and catering to the spurred demand for electric two-wheelers, he added.

"The facility will boost our vision of moving the world to sustainable mobility solutions. This is our second facility, and as we march ahead, we will invest in expanding capacities to achieve the target of 1 million capacities by 2025," Munjal said.

The announcement of a new facility comes months after the company announced raising its annual production capacity to one million units in the next three years. The plant will be a hub for building new battery design and development and futuristic products.

Earlier this month, Hero Electric rolled out its first batch of e-scooters from Mahindra Group's Pithampur manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

The company had earlier signed a 5-year partnership with Mahindra as part of its growth and expansion plans to cater to the growing demand for electric two-wheelers in the country.

As part of the strategic alliance, Hero Electric will manufacture two of its e-bikes — Optima and NYX -- at Mahindra's Pithampur plant.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hero Electric, EV, Electric Two Wheelers, E-Scooters
Samsung Galaxy M04 With Android 12, 3GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
Unable to Move Forward in Probe Against WhatsApp, Facebook: CCI Tells Delhi High Court

Related Stories

Hero Electric Begins Work to Set Up Second Manufacturing Plant in India for Electric Two-Wheelers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  4. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Calls From Your PC or Laptop
  5. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones and More
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Set to Launch on August 3 at NYC Launch Event: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  9. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  10. WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Google India Continues to Engage With Policymakers on Data Protection Legalisation, Assures Company Executive
  2. Unable to Move Forward in Probe Against WhatsApp, Facebook: CCI Tells Delhi High Court
  3. Hero Electric Begins Work to Set Up Second Manufacturing Plant in India for Electric Two-Wheelers
  4. Samsung Galaxy M04 With Android 12, 3GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  5. Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch With 100 Sports Mode, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  6. Facebook's New Feeds Tab Will Display Posts From Friends, Groups in Chronological Order
  7. Government Blocked 94 YouTube Channels, 19 Social Media Accounts in 2021-22 for Spreading Fake News
  8. Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know
  9. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined For Third Consecutive Quarter: Canalys
  10. Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.