General Motors, Pilot to Develop 2000 EV Charging Network Across US Highways

GM and Pilot said the program is targeting installation of charging stalls at 50-mile intervals.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 July 2022 20:39 IST
GM, Pilot did not disclose the financial investment

Highlights
  • It is part of its GM's previously announced investment
  • GM was earlier partnering with EVgo to build network of charging stalls
  • The Biden administration says states should prioritise investments

General Motors and travel operator Pilot said on Thursday that they will develop a national network of 2,000 electric vehicle charging stalls at travel centres to make it easier to recharge near the US highways.

The companies said the stations will be co-branded Pilot Flying J and Ultium Charge 360, powered by EVgo and open to all EV brands at up to 500 Pilot and Flying J travel centres. The companies did not disclose the financial investment.

"GM and Pilot Company designed this program to combine private investments alongside intended government grant and utility programs to help reduce range anxiety and significantly close the gap in long-distance EV charger demand," said Pilot Company Chief Executive Officer Shameek Konar.

Last month, the US Transportation Department (USDOT) proposed minimum standards and requirements for EV charging projects funded under a $5 billion (nearly Rs. 40,000 crore) government program to states.

The Biden administration says states should prioritise investments along interstate highway, install EV charging infrastructure every 50 miles (nearly 80 km) along interstate highways and be located within 1 mile (nearly 1.5 km) of highways.

GM and Pilot said the program is targeting installation of charging stalls at 50-mile intervals. It is part of its GM's previously announced nearly $750 million (nearly Rs. 6,000 crore) investment in EV charging infrastructure.

GM CEO Mary Barra said "the right charging infrastructure is in place is a key piece" of an all-electric US auto fleet. The automaker plans eliminate tailpipe emissions from new vehicles by 2035.

GM said earlier it is collaborating with EVgo to build a network of 3,250 charging stalls in major metro areas by 2025. Pilot recently announced plans to invest $1 billion (nearly Rs. 8,000 crore) to upgrade its travel centres.

By 2030, President Joe Biden wants 50 percent of all new vehicles sold to be electric or plug-in hybrid electric models and 500,000 new EV charging stations; he has not endorsed phasing out new gasoline-powered vehicle sales by 2030.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

