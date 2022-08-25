Technology News
loading

Garuda Aerospace Said to Provide Indian Army Drone Technology Expertise: Report

Garuda Aerospace had recently commenced a $30 million (roughly Rs. 240 crore) funding round, according to the report.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 August 2022 13:33 IST
Garuda Aerospace Said to Provide Indian Army Drone Technology Expertise: Report

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Darrel Und

Garuda Aerospace had recently entered a partnership with Swiggy for trial of grocerry deliveries

Highlights
  • Garuda Aerospace is said to be backed by Dhoni
  • Swiggy and Garuda had earlier announced partnership
  • Indian Army seeks to increase its drones’ efficiency

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace is set to provide technical knowledge and expertise in the field of drone technology to the Indian Army, as per a report. India's former men's Cricket Team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an investor and ambassador of the drone manufacturer, the report added. The company is said to provide the technology expertise to the Indian Army to use drones more effectively in modern day warfare. The report added that the company had recently commenced its Series A funding round.

According to a report by ANI, Garuda Aerospace, a drone manufacture, is all set to provide technical knowledge and expertise of its drone technology to the Indian Army.

Men's Indian Cricket Team's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is said to be an investor and the ambassador of the drone manufacturer. Garuda Aerospace will be reportedly analysing the practices and propose solutions to decrease the vulnerability of Indian soldiers.

The technical knowledge and expertise of Garuda Aerospace's technology will reportedly be used by the Indian Army to use the drones more effectively in modern day warfare. The company has recently initiated a $30 million (roughly Rs. 240 crore) Series A funding round at a valuation of $250 million (roughly Rs. 2,000 crore), the report added.

In May, Garuda Aerospace had entered a partnership with Swiggy. Under the partnership agreement, both the companies were said to begin testing grocery deliveries via drones in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Garuda Aerospace, Indian Army, Drone, Swiggy
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Ethereum Foundation Quadruples Bug Bounty to $1 Million Ahead of Merge Release
Garuda Aerospace Said to Provide Indian Army Drone Technology Expertise: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
  3. Apple to Host Special 'Far Out' Event on September 7: What to Expect
  4. Moto G72 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Tipped: Details
  5. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  6. She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  7. MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Review: Is It the Best Air Yet?
  8. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  9. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  10. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Garuda Aerospace Said to Provide Indian Army Drone Technology Expertise: Report
  2. Ethereum Foundation Quadruples Bug Bounty to $1 Million Ahead of Merge Release
  3. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched With Colour Displays, Bluetooth Calling: Details
  4. Delhi High Court Rejects Appeals by WhatsApp, Facebook in CCI Probe Hearing: Report
  5. She-Hulk Episode 2 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  6. Pinocchio Trailer Offers First Look at the Wooden-Puppet Boy in Action
  7. NASA Develops High-Powered Tiny Laser for Detecting Water on Moon
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6D Allegedly Appears on AnTuTu Benchmark, Tipped to Pack Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  9. Porsche Design PDT40 True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Wireless Charging Launched: All Details
  10. BTC, ETH Rise With Significant Gains, Stablecoins See Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.