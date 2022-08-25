Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace is set to provide technical knowledge and expertise in the field of drone technology to the Indian Army, as per a report. India's former men's Cricket Team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an investor and ambassador of the drone manufacturer, the report added. The company is said to provide the technology expertise to the Indian Army to use drones more effectively in modern day warfare. The report added that the company had recently commenced its Series A funding round.

According to a report by ANI, Garuda Aerospace, a drone manufacture, is all set to provide technical knowledge and expertise of its drone technology to the Indian Army.

Men's Indian Cricket Team's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is said to be an investor and the ambassador of the drone manufacturer. Garuda Aerospace will be reportedly analysing the practices and propose solutions to decrease the vulnerability of Indian soldiers.

The technical knowledge and expertise of Garuda Aerospace's technology will reportedly be used by the Indian Army to use the drones more effectively in modern day warfare. The company has recently initiated a $30 million (roughly Rs. 240 crore) Series A funding round at a valuation of $250 million (roughly Rs. 2,000 crore), the report added.

In May, Garuda Aerospace had entered a partnership with Swiggy. Under the partnership agreement, both the companies were said to begin testing grocery deliveries via drones in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.