Technology News
loading

Ford Announces Series of Deals in Bid to Accelerate EV Push Ahead of 2026 Production Target: Details

Ford said it has sourced about 70 percent of the battery cell capacity needed to achieve its annual production rate of more than 2 million by late 2026.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 July 2022 17:58 IST
Ford Announces Series of Deals in Bid to Accelerate EV Push Ahead of 2026 Production Target: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

CATL will provide full LFP battery packs for the Mustang Mach-E crossovers for North America

Highlights
  • Ford Motor announced a series of deals to accelerate its shift to EVs
  • Ford Motor is joining hands with CATL and Rio Tinto
  • Ford boosted its planned spending on EVs through 2026 to $50 billion

Ford Motor on Thursday announced a series of deals to accelerate its shift to electric vehicles, including sourcing battery capacity and raw materials from such companies as Chinese battery maker CATL and Australian mining giant Rio Tinto.

The deals are part of Ford's push to have its annual EV production rate globally reach 600,000 vehicles by late 2023 and more than 2 million by the end of 2026. Ford said it expects a compound annual growth rate for EVs to top 90 percent through 2026, more than doubling the forecast industry growth rate.

"We are putting the industrial system in place to scale quickly," Ford chief executive Jim Farley said in a statement.

In March, Ford boosted its planned spending on EVs through 2026 to $50 billion (roughly Rs. 3,99,335 crore) from its prior target of $30 billion (roughly Rs. 2,39,604 crore), and reorganised its operations into separate units focused on EVs and gasoline-powered vehicles with Ford Model e and Ford Blue, respectively.

The Dearborn, Michigan-based company also said at the time that its EV business would not be profitable until the next-generation models begin production in 2025.

As part of its push to boost capacity, Ford said it is adding lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cell chemistry for EV batteries to its portfolio, alongside nickel cobalt manganese (NCM). Ford said it has secured all of the 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) of cell capacity needed to support the 600,000 run rate.

The US automaker said CATL will provide full LFP battery packs for the Mustang Mach-E crossovers for North America starting next year as well as the F-150 Lightning pickups in early 2024.

The company is also working with LG Energy Solution and its long-time battery partner SK Innovation.

Ford said it has now sourced about 70 percent of the battery cell capacity it needs to achieve its annual production rate of more than 2 million by late 2026.

To support the battery cell deals, Ford said it is direct sourcing battery cell raw materials as well, announcing deals to acquire most of the nickel needed through 2026 and beyond through agreements with Vale SA's units in Canada and Indonesia, China's Huayou Cobalt and BHP.

It has also locked in lithium contracts through agreements with Rio Tinto, exploring a "significant" lithium off-take agreement from the mining company's Rincon project in Argentina, Ford said. That is part of a multi-metal agreement that leverages Rio Tinto's aluminum business and includes a potential opportunity on copper.

Ford announced other battery material deals. It signed a letter of intent with EcoPro BM and SK On to establish a cathode production plant in North America, an offtake agreement for ioneer Ltd to supply lithium carbonate from Nevada beyond 2025, an agreement with Compass Minerals for lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate from Utah, and an agreement for Syrah Resources and SK On for natural graphite from Louisiana.

The drive to the 600,000 EV run rate by late 2023 includes 270,000 Mustang Mach-E crossovers, 150,000 F-150 Lightning pickups, 150,000 Transit vans and 30,000 units of a new SUV for Europe whose production will significantly increase in 2024.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ford Motor, EV, CATL, LG Energy Solution, SK Innovation
Northvolt, Stora Enso to Develop Batteries From Forestry Byproduct Lignin: Details
Twitter Revenue Falls in Weakening Digital Ad Market Amid Legal Battle With Elon Musk

Related Stories

Ford Announces Series of Deals in Bid to Accelerate EV Push Ahead of 2026 Production Target: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Video Zooming Through Space Reveals James Webb's Jaw-Dropping Feat
  2. iQoo 9T 5G India Launch Date Set for August 2: Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  5. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Tipped to Offer Upto 3-Day Battery Life
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Pad X Limelight Function With Camera Auto Framing Feature Teased Ahead of July 26 India Launch
  2. Twitter Revenue Falls in Weakening Digital Ad Market Amid Legal Battle With Elon Musk
  3. Mobvoi's Upcoming TicWatch to Use Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 SoC
  4. Ford Announces Series of Deals in Bid to Accelerate EV Push Ahead of 2026 Production Target: Details
  5. Northvolt, Stora Enso to Develop Batteries From Forestry Byproduct Lignin: Details
  6. Vivo Y02s Tipped to Feature a 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC: Report
  7. NASA Collaborates With Draper Labs to Deliver Payloads to Moon Under Artemis Mission
  8. Google Access Blocked in Eastern Ukraine by Russia-Backed Separatists
  9. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Trailer Revealed, Releases in March 2023
  10. Honor X8 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Announced: Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.