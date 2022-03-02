Technology News
Ford Splits EV, Internal Combustion Into Separate Units

Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV, and F-150 Lightning pickup.

By Associated Press | Updated: 2 March 2022 18:45 IST
Ford Splits EV, Internal Combustion Into Separate Units

Ford is developing electric vehicles and the company operates an EV division in China

  • Both of Ford's auto businesses will be strategically interdependent
  • Ford Model e will develop electric vehicles
  • Ford Model e was created to gain 'start-up speed', Ford says

Ford has revealed that it will run its electric vehicle and internal combustion divisions as two separate businesses. The automaker said Wednesday that its plan includes two distinct, but strategically interdependent, auto businesses – Ford Blue focusing on traditional combustion engines and Ford Model e, which will develop electric vehicles.

"We are going all in, creating separate but complementary businesses that give us start-up speed and unbridled innovation in Ford Model e together with Ford Blue's industrial know-how, volume and iconic brands like Bronco, that start-ups can only dream about,” said CEO Jim Farley in a prepared statement.

A pair of EV start-ups, Lucid Group and Lordstown Motors released disappointing production projections this week, highlighting how difficult it is to secure materials and scale up in the auto industry.

Ford is already developing electric vehicles like the Ford GT, Mustang Mach-E SUV and F-150 Lightning pickup and it operates an EV division in China.

Ford also has Ford Pro, which serves as a one-stop shop for commercial and government customers with a range of conventional and electric vehicles and a full suite of software, charging, financing, services and support on Ford and non-Ford products.

