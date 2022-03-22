Technology News
loading

Ford Says European Production Hit by Chip Shortage, Ukraine Conflict

The Ukraine conflict has also led to supply issues that have forced Ford to offer cars with smaller screens.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 March 2022 12:25 IST
Ford Says European Production Hit by Chip Shortage, Ukraine Conflict

Photo Credit: Reuters

The global chip shortage has affected several car manufacturers including Ford

Highlights
  • Ford says it will idle its German plants in Saarlouis and Cologne
  • The Ukraine conflict also has caused Volkswagen parts shortages
  • Ford has been forced to offer its Focus car with a smaller dashboard

Ford said on Monday vehicle production and orders in Europe have been hit by the global semiconductor shortage as well as the conflict in Ukraine. The US automaker said it will idle its German plants in Saarlouis and Cologne, mostly due to the global chip shortage. That also led it to stop taking new orders for the S-Max and Galaxy vehicles built in Valencia, Spain.

Ford said it has orders for both products that take it beyond September and that existing orders will be fulfilled.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine also has caused parts shortages at a Volkswagen plant in Poland that builds Ford's Tourneo Connect vehicle, leading to a temporary halt of production, Ford said.

"We continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis in conjunction with our partners at VW and will have more to say on this at a later date," Ford said in a statement.

The Ukraine conflict has also led to supply issues that have forced Ford to offer consumers the Focus car with a smaller, 8-inch dashboard screen, instead of the 13.2-inch SYNC4 screen that was part of the updated vehicle's introduction, the company said, without providing details. Supply of the larger screen is being moved to a new location in Europe, but until then only the smaller screen will be available.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ford, Chip Shortage
Guns & Gulaabs First Look: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav in Raj & DK’s Netflix Series

Related Stories

Ford Says European Production Hit by Chip Shortage, Ukraine Conflict
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  2. OnePlus 8 Series, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R Get OxygenOS 12 Update in India
  3. iPhone SE (2022) First Impressions: A Mix of Old and New
  4. Zomato Instant 10-Minute Food Delivery Service to Be Launched Soon
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Today: How to Watch Live
  7. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  8. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
  9. 83 Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India
  10. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Waymo Says Ready to Launch Driverless Vehicle Services in San Francisco
  2. Guns & Gulaabs First Look: Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav in Raj & DK’s Netflix Series
  3. Ford Says European Production Hit by Chip Shortage, Ukraine Conflict
  4. Blue Origin Engineer to Replace SNL Star Pete Davidson on Space Flight
  5. Goldman Sachs Becomes First Major US Bank to Open Over-the-Counter Crypto Options Trading
  6. Facebook Fails to Detect Hate Against Rohingya Muslims
  7. Ether Leads Altcoin Charge Moving Past Key $3,000 Level While Bitcoin Continues to Look Bullish
  8. OnePlus Nord Smartwatch Tipped to Launch in India Soon Under Rs. 10,000
  9. Zebronics Zeb-Vita Pro Soundbar With Inbuilt FM Radio, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Zomato Instant 10-Minute Food Delivery Service to Be Launched Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.