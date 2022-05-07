Technology News
loading

Faulty Battery Cells, Modules Likely Caused E-Scooter Fires in India, Initial Probe Said to Find

India launched an investigation over safety concerns after a spate of e-scooter fires

By Reuters | Updated: 7 May 2022 10:29 IST
Faulty Battery Cells, Modules Likely Caused E-Scooter Fires in India, Initial Probe Said to Find

Photo Credit: Ola

The probe looked into fire incidents involving three companies, including Ola Electric

Highlights
  • India wants e-scooters to make up 80 percent of total two-wheeler sales
  • E-scooters have about 2 percent of total two-wheeler sales today
  • Concerns over safety jeopardise consumer confidence

Faulty battery cells and modules have been identified as the leading cause of electric scooters catching fire in India in recent weeks, according to the findings of an initial federal investigation, two government sources told Reuters.

The probe looked into fire incidents involving three companies, including Ola Electric, which is backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, and was the country's top-selling e-scooter maker in April.

"In Ola's case, the battery cells were found to be an issue as well as the battery management system," said one of the sources, who has direct knowledge of the report.

In March, India launched an investigation over safety concerns after a spate of e-scooter fires, including one where a man and his daughter died when their e-bike "went up in flames".

India wants e-scooters and e-bikes to make up 80 percent of total two-wheeler sales by 2030, from about 2 percent today. But concerns over safety jeopardise consumer confidence and could derail growth of a sector that is key to the country's carbon reduction goals.

"The government has taken samples of cells from the three companies to make further checks," the person said, adding that the final investigation report is expected in about two weeks.

Ola, which sources its cells from South Korea's LG Energy Solution (LGES), says it is working with the government on the issue and has appointed an external expert agency, in addition to conducting its own probe.

"As per the preliminary assessment of these experts, there was no fault of the Ola battery management system at all and it was likely an isolated thermal incident," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

"The Indian government's report has not yet been released or shared with us. We cannot comment on the report as we have not yet identified the root cause of the Ola scooter incident in March," LGES in Seoul said in a statement to Reuters.

On April 18, an executive at LGES in India, Prashant Kumar, told Reuters that the company and Ola are "collaborating on an unfortunate incident and seeking to understand the root cause."

The government probe also looked into fire incidents involving scooters built by Indian startups Okinawa and PureEV. In Okinawa's case there was an issue with the cells and battery modules and for PureEV it was the battery casing, said the first source.

PureEV and Okinawa did not respond to an email seeking comment but have previously said they are investigating the fires and have issued a recall of some scooters.

The initial findings of the investigation have prompted the government to consider testing battery cells of e-scooters before they are allowed to launch, said the second source.

India currently tests the battery packs but not the cells which are mainly imported from South Korea or China.

"If India decides to test the cells, it will have to build the infrastructure and expertise," said the person.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ola Electric, Okinawa, PureEV
How Amazon Alexa Continues to Learn About India

Related Stories

Faulty Battery Cells, Modules Likely Caused E-Scooter Fires in India, Initial Probe Said to Find
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  2. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  4. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  6. Swiggy Agent Assigns Order Delivery to Dunzo, Leaves Twitter Perplexed
  7. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  8. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  9. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Listed on AliExpress Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Faulty Battery Cells, Modules Likely Caused E-Scooter Fires in India, Initial Probe Said to Find
  2. GoPro Volta, Battery and Camera Control Grip, to Go on Sale on May 16: Price, Specifications
  3. Swiggy Agent in Bengaluru Uses Dunzo to Deliver Order Assigned to Him, Twitter Reacts
  4. Lunar Soil Can Produce Oxygen, Fuel For Long-Term Human Bases On Moon, Say Scientists
  5. Noise Leads as India Smartwatch Market Grows 173 Percent YoY in Q1 2022: Counterpoint Research
  6. VPN Service Providers Raise Concerns Over Government's Order, Set to Leave Country If No Options Given
  7. AI Can Now Help Identify Between Straight And Lateral Backlift by Watching a Video
  8. Intelligent Metasurfaces Can Revolutionise Lives, Help Develop 6G Wireless, Green IoT, More: Researchers
  9. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  10. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.